The second DC FanDome has come and gone, but that does not mean that the conversations surrounding all the new announcements are over. Arguably the biggest thing to come out of the event was the trailer for the highly anticipated movie The Batman and Warner Brothers released a new TV Spot celebrating said trailer's release on their various social media pages.

While no new footage or lines of dialogue are featured in the spot, this one minute tease showcases a condensed version of the stylish trailer. It is an adrenaline fueled ride featuring director Matt Reeves's striking visuals, hard hitting action, and Robert Pattinson’s ferocious take on Batman. The TV Spot ends with a voice over saying to watch the full trailer online. While just a tease of a trailer that many millions of people have already watched, it is hard not to want to watch the trailer again in all its glory after seeing this intense TV spot.

This new trailer ended off DC Fandom with a fiery bang. The event which acted as a comic con replacement for the second year in a row for the comic book company featured first or new looks at many other upcoming DC films like Black Adam, The Flash, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. All this ensures that DC fans have a lot to look forward to in the next couple of years.

RELATED: 'The Batman' Trailer Reveals Robert Pattinson's Broodier, Moodier Bruce WayneThe Batman, like many movies in the last year, has been plagued by numerous delays and is now set to release on March 4, 2022. The story follows an established Dark Knight in the early part of his career as he faces off against The Riddler, The Penguin, and Catwoman. The released trailers and posters so far have teased a gritty, more realistic, take on the source material with a focus on Batman’s detective roots. The upcoming film stars Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dino, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, and Andy Serkis.

You can watch the TV spot below.

