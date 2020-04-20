‘The Batman’ Release Date Delayed as WB Shuffles DC Schedule

Warner Bros. has made some major decisions about upcoming DCEU feature The Batman. Production on the Matt Reeves-directed, Robert Pattinson-starring feature was put on hold in March amidst then-growing concerns over the global spread of the coronavirus. With all productions effectively shut down, it was only a matter of time before Warner Bros. updated us on the newer, delayed release dates for some of its biggest tentpoles, The Batman included.

Per Variety, Warner Bros. has moved The Batman‘s release date from June 25, 2021 to October 1, 2021. It’s unclear what the studio’s hopes are in regard to getting things back on track for The Batman, including the resumption of filming over in the UK. Additionally, Warner Bros. has given new release dates to fellow DCEU features The Flash and Shazam 2. The long-in-production Flash feature has been given a new release date of June 2, 2022, a notable push up in the schedule from its previous August 1, 2022 date. Shazam 2 is now set for release on November 4, 2022 after originally being set for release on April 1, 2022.

Warner Bros. DCEU release schedule isn’t the only one getting some key tweaks. Decisions have been made upcoming projects including Baz Lurhmann‘s Elvis Presley biopic starring Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, as well as King Richard starring Will Smith and Jon Bernthal and the Sopranos prequel feature The Many Saints of Newark. Luhrmann’s Presley pic was originally scheduled for release on October 1, 2021 and is now set for November 5, 2021. King Richard, which focuses on the role tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams father, Richard Williams, played in the sporting successes of his daughters, has been moved from November 25, 2020 to November 19, 2021. As for The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos follow-up has been pushed from its original September 25, 2020 release to March 12, 2021.

