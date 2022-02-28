Is Robert Pattinson our new favorite Batman, or does 'The Batman' fall short of its predecessors?

There have been seemingly endless versions of a handful of superhero stories. Batman, in particular, seems to get a new film adaptation every few years from the original Batman: The Movie, starring Adam West and Tim Burton's Batman to the goofy yet beloved Batman & Robin and the gritty and violent The Dark Knight trilogy, we simply can't get enough of this comic book icon and his vigilante antics. The latest iteration of the titular superhero, Bruce Wayne, comes to us from the mind of filmmaker Matt Reeves.

The Batman seems to pay homage to those that came before by capturing the dark depths of one of DC's less shiny heroes and blending that seamlessly with the electricity and entertainment of what makes us keep coming back for more of Gotham's most loved and feared vigilante. In the early days of casting announcements, some fans questioned whether Robert Pattinson would be able to carry the role, but the reactions are in, and it seems like he might be in the running for one of the best Batman's we've ever seen.

In addition to Pattinson, The Batman stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Barry Keoghan as Stanley Merkel, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.

Previously, Pattinson has said The Batman is "different to the traditional origin story," sharing that for this film they took a different approach to jumping into the narrative of Batman and all of his cohorts. With a character whose story has seen many iterations, it can be difficult to create something different that engages with the universe in new and exciting ways.

But what do the first reactions say about The Batman? Does Reeves manage to deliver a thrilling and compelling new Bruce Wayne story, or were audiences disappointed by one more story about a wealthy superhero with a tragic past? Check out some early reactions to The Batman below.

Here's what Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Perri Nemiroff, Carly Lane and Ross Bonaime had to say:

Others have praised Matt Reeves' grungy take on the superhero story saying The Batman is one of the best versions of Bruce Wayne we've seen with a true detective story:

A certain amount of the film's success comes from the absolutely electric chemistry between Pattinson's Batman and Kravitz's Catwoman. Here's what critics had to say about BatCat in the new movie:

Despite its dark and gritty aesthetic, The Batman is, apparently, a wildly fun film that will make fans of the winged vigilante want to watch over and over again:

The Batman swoops into theaters on March 4.

