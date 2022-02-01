Fans counting down to the release of director Matt Reeves' upcoming film The Batman now have more of an idea of what to expect from Paul Dano's version of the Riddler. According to Total Film, via Games Radar, Reeves describes the Riddler as more of a terrorist.

Reeves also gave some details on what the character's role and motivation will be in the film. "He's not just a serial killer. He definitely has a political agenda. There's a terrorist aspect to him," said Reeves. "He's indicting the city for what it is. And one of the things he's doing with each of these crimes is, he's attacking the co-called legitimate pillars of the city. The whole point of it was to put [Batman] on the path of trying to solve a mystery that was not only going to reveal the history of the city, and why it's so corrupt, but that also is going to turn at a point, and become actually quite personal." Heath Ledger's version of The Joker was similarly portrayed as a terrorist with an obsession for Batman in Christopher Nolan's 2008 film The Dark Knight.

One of the most noticeable differences in Dano's version of the Riddler is the character's costume. The look of the character is very different compared to the similar costumes worn by Frank Gorshin and John Astin in the 1960s television series, and Jim Carrey in Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever. Reeves once again compared this version of the character to the Zodiac killer. "I read Mindhunter. It made me think of the Zodiac killer, and how he actually wore this primitive costume that really is a primitive superhero costume... a rogue's galley costume. And I was like, 'Oh, that's really scary, the idea of people really wearing masks, and withholding their identities, and terrorizing people and how scary that is.' And so I started thinking, 'Well, it could be an origin tale for the Riddler, and it could be an origin tale for some of these other characters.'"

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Here's When You Can Buy Tickets to Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'

Although Batman will be in his second year of fighting crime, Reeves has also previously said that the film will tell the origins of a lot of the Dark Knight's rogues gallery. This includes Catwoman/Selina Kyle (played by Zoe Kravitz) and the Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot (played by Colin Farrell).

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne. It will also star Jeffrey Wright (as James Gordon), John Turturro (as Carmine Falcone), and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Reeves also co-wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig.

The Batman is scheduled to be released on March 4.

'Ozark' Season 4: Part 1 Ending Explained: Drugs, Death, and Deal-Making Part 2 can't come soon enough.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email