A website connected to the marketing campaign for Matt Reeves’ The Batman went through a new change, as the domain has been "seized" by the Gotham City Police Department. The “rataalada” website was initially a secret domain that offered fans the opportunity to talk to The Riddler (Paul Dano), solve puzzles, and get small rewards for finding the correct answer to the villain’s questions. While the puzzle game is now offline, due to its fictional seizure by the GCPD, the sudden change on the website might tease Warner Bros. is ready to announce some news about The Batman universe.

The “rataalada” website was uncovered by fans after figuring out the hidden messages on the film’s official posters, long before The Batman hit theaters. Periodically, the website was updated with new riddles for fans to solve, rewarding the audience with clips and pictures from the movie. Once The Batman was finally available, fans found out the website also existed in the movie’s universe, being used by the Dark Knight (Robert Pattinson) to talk to the Riddler. That could be the end of the game, but last week the website was updated once more, giving fans access to a five-minute deleted scene centered on Barry Keoghan’s Joker.

Now, when fans access the “rataalada” website, they only see a legal notice that tells the visitor the domain has been seized by the GCPD, due to a warrant issued by the city’s District Court. While the fictional seizure of the game could signal that the “rataalada” game is officially over, that could also mean we are not far from getting a release date for one of the series spinoffs currently in development. Before The Batman’s release, Reeves was involved with a TV show focused on the GCPD. That show evolved into an Arkham Asylum project, but since the GCPD is still a big part of the plot, the “rataalada” website could be recycled to keep giving fans news about Reeves’ corner of the DC universe.

The Batman's cast includes Zoë Kravitz as the thief Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The story takes place in “Year Two” of Bruce Wayne being Batman, when the vigilante has already gained the trust of Gotham’s citizens but is still getting used to fighting supervillains.

Besides a series about the GCPD and Arkham Asylum, a second spinoff starring Farrell’s Penguin is also coming to HBO Max. A sequel to Reeves’ film has not yet been officially confirmed. However, given that the film already beat Justice League at the box office and the excitement surrounding the series spinoffs, it wouldn’t be a surprise for Warner to bring the filmmaker back for another theatrical release.

The Batman is currently in theaters.

