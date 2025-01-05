It has been a busy and exciting year for Matt Reeves' universe of DC Comics movies and TV shows. We saw the overwhelming success of The Penguin, the spin-off series to The Batman starring Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti, which ends with the Bat-Signal shining in the sky, hinting at the first movie's sequel. Following that excitement, however, it was announced that The Batman 2 was being pushed to 2027.

Not only did the first film give us Farrell in a jaw-dropping chameleon performance, but it also introduced us to a new actor behind the Caped Crusader's cowl and cape. Robert Pattinson had long shed his Twilight image before 2022, but in The Batman, he showed that he was destined to be Bruce Wayne for years to come. That was a realization that was even seen in his screen test, when he put on the iconic costumes worn by George Clooney and Val Kilmer.

Matt Reeves' Take on Batman Is Very Different From Past Adaptations

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

After the idea of a Ben Affleck-led solo Batman movie fell through, Matt Reeves was brought in to create the next film. He wanted to focus on a younger Bruce Wayne who is in the early stages of discovering his superhero side, and who is still deep in the grief of losing his parents.

Several young big names were looked at, like Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Nicholas Hoult, but from the beginning, Robert Pattinson was Reeves' top choice. Pattinson had ditched the vampire fad and remade himself as a serious actor with impressive movies such as Good Time and The Lighthouse. Pattinson had the chops, the jawline, and the brooding nature that Reeves wanted for a Bruce Wayne who was like Kurt Cobain. However, Reeves still needed to see what he'd look like as Batman.

Robert Pattinson Did a Screen Test in the George Clooney and Val Kilmer Batsuits

As is custom, a screen test was conducted to see how Robert Pattinson looked as the Dark Knight. To do this, Pattinson described to Jimmy Kimmel Live! what happened next. He was taken to the Warner Bros. costume department, where there was a cage that contained all the past Batman suits. If that wasn't intimidating enough, the costume department workers who brought out the suits were the same people who'd worked on those Batman movies. They stressed to Pattinson that he couldn't mess the suits up, and Pattinson said he tried on every suit.

He added, "It's the size of your head that's the deciding factor. I think the body fit more on Val Kilmer's one, and the head fit on Clooney's one, so they kind of Frankensteined it." Pattinson said that neither really fit well, as he was trying to push his body into a disintegrating piece of thirty-year-old foam. At Fan Dome 2021, Pattinson spoke about the nerves and the adrenaline rush of trying on the suits. Matt Reeves recalled, “Rob did his first [screen test] by himself and he literally was wearing, I believe, Val Kilmer’s Batsuit. Which, by the way, the moment [Pattinson] put it on, that was kind of a crazy moment.” It was also a sign of fate, as Val Kilmer's suit is what Christian Bale wore for his screen test as well.

Robert Pattinson's Batman Sets Himself Apart From Those Who Came Before Him