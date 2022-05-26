You can also check out the Batcycle thanks to Warner Bros. booth at Licensing Expo.

Collider's own EIC Steven Weintraub is attending the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, a large trade show dedicated to brand licensing. While there, he managed to grab some pictures of costumes and props from Warner Bros.' recent film, The Batman, which hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

The images offer a clear view of the Batsuit worn by Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in The Batman. Complete with the cowl and cape, the Batsuit features some of the weapons used by the Caped Crusader in the film, including his forearm arrows. Collider also got images of the catsuit worn by Zoë Kravitz in her portrayal of Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Costumes weren't the only thing on display, as the photo set also includes images of the motorcycles ridden by Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle.

The Batman tells the story of a young Bruce Wayne who's only in his second year as the Caped Crusader. While investigating several murders committed by a madman calling himself the Riddler, Bruce comes face-to-face with the dark side of his family history. Along the way, he meets a woman named Selina Kyle who works in a club run by Carmine Falcone known as the Iceberg Lounge. Together, they work to get to the bottom of Gotham's corrupt government.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman featured many talented actors, including Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano (Edward Nashton/The Riddler), Jeffery Wright (James Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), and Colin Farrell (Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot/Penguin). The film was written by Reeves and Peter Craig and featured elements from famous DC Comics storylines, including Year One by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli, Ego by Darwyn Cooke, Batman: The Long Halloween by Tim Sale and Jeph Loeb and Zero Year by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. The film became available for digital download and streaming on HBO Max on April 18, and HBO Max even released behind-the-scenes footage of the film.

With a current Rotten Tomatoes score of 85%, The Batman received great praise from both critics and audiences alike. It was recently revealed at CinemaCon that there will be a sequel to The Batman with both Reeves and Pattinson set to return. Currently, there's no news on the plot of the sequel or which characters will make an appearance.

The Batman is currently available for digital download and is streaming on HBO Max. Check out the photos from Licensing Expo below:

