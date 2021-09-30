With just five months to go until the world gets to see Matt Reeves' The Batman, the caped crusader himself, Robert Pattinson, has started to tease what fans can expect from the reboot. During this year's red carpet event for the Academy Museum's premiere party, Pattinson confirmed that he has already seen some of The Batman to Variety and that it's "kind of really cool."

He also teased that DC's FanDome event will most likely be giving fans their first look at Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle. Ever since Zoë Kravitz was cast as the feline fatale, Batman fans have been eager to see how the duo will be depicted on screen together. Batman and Catwoman (affectionately known as "BatCat" by fans of the relationship) are one of the most iconic relationships in the DC Universe, going back all the way to the 1940s in the early days of Batman.

“Me and Zoë [Kravitz] did some stuff. It’s a fun little thing,” Pattinson told Variety. “There are lots of little surprises for it.”

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Michael Giacchino Shares Preview of 'The Batman' Score - and It's as Batman as You Can Get

Despite being released in close proximity to films like Justice League and Aquaman, Matt Reeves' The Batman exists within its own universe. In addition to Catwoman, the film is set to have a number of iconic villains including Paul Dano as The Riddler, an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. Ahead of the film's release, Reeves' universe has already spawned a Penguin spin-off and an HBO Max series about the Gotham Police Department.

The new footage will be released during DC's FanDome event which will take place on Saturday, October 16. The event will also feature panels on the upcoming Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Meanwhile, The Batman is slated for release on March 4, 2022.

KEEP READING: Here’s a Full List of Upcoming DC Movies: From 'The Batman' to 'Aquaman 2' and Beyond

Share Share Tweet Email

'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Will Be Darker Compared to Insomniac's Previous Games The tone will be similar to 'The Empire Strikes Back,' according to VP of Marvel Games Bill Rosemann.

Read Next