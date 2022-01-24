Robert Pattinson has given fans more details about what to expect from his version of the Dark Knight in director Matt Reeves' upcoming film The Batman. According to Premiere Magazine Pattinson's Batman will follow a no-kill code, a moral code used by a number of caped crusaders throughout superhero history.

"There is this rule with Batman: he must not kill," Pattinson said. "It can be interpreted in two ways. Either he only wants to inflict the appropriate punishment, or he wants to kill and his self-control prevents him from doing do." Although Batman won't kill any of the criminals he fights in the film, that doesn't mean that he won't make them feel pain. "I told myself that if he spends his nights chasing criminals," the actor continued, "It is impossible that he does not take pleasure in it. He suffers and it is a desire that overwhelms him." During 2020's DCFandome, Reeves said that the people of Gotham City will be afraid of Batman, rather than seeing him as a savior.

Batman's no-kill code has been featured in many previous adaptations of the hero's story. Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins featured it when Bruce (Christian Bale) wouldn't execute a criminal in front of Ducard/Ra's al Ghul (Liam Neeson) while under his training. In the follow-up film The Dark Knight, the Joker (Heath Ledger) taunts Batman by telling him he knows Batman won't kill him. In Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever, Bruce (Val Kilmer) warns an angry and vengeful Dick Grayson (Chris O'Donnell) about going out to kill Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) after the villain murdered Grayson's family. Batman's code also factored heavily in the plot of the 2010 animated film Batman: Under the Red Hood. In the film, Robin/Jason Todd (Jensen Ackles) is murdered by the Joker (John DiMaggio). At the end of the film, a resurrected Jason (now the Red Hood) confronts Batman (Bruce Greenwood) over allowing the Joker to continue to live after he killed him.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Batman' Main Theme Revealed by Composer Michael Giacchino

However, there are also many times that Batman has gone against his no-kill code. One of the common criticisms of Ben Affleck's version of Batman was the character killing the villains he fought, and the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover featured an older, alternate universe version of Bruce Wayne (played by Kevin Conroy) who eventually murdered most of his villains, along with his world's Superman. The third season of HBO Max's Titans featured Batman (played by Iain Glen) murdering the Joker after the villain killed Jason Todd (Curran Walters).

The Batman premieres in theaters on March 4.

'The Batman': New Footage Showcases the Dark Knight and Riddler's Cat-and-Mouse Games Come for the Fincher vibes, stay for the cappuccino passive-aggression.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email