Peter Sarsgaard Praises Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman’ & Shares New Filming Details

I’ll never say “No” to new details about The Batman. Peter Sarsgaard is the most recent supporting cast member of Matt Reeves‘ The Batman to share new details about the upcoming movie. Sarsgaard stars alongside Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, and John Turturro in the Warner Bros. feature, and will play District Attorney Gil Colson.

Sarsgaard opened up about The Batman while discussing his new movie Mr. Jones with The Hollywood Reporter. While he couldn’t reveal specifics about the story or his role, Sarsgaard did offer up some interesting teases about Pattinson’s Batman performance and the filming process. The actor shared with THR,

“He looks amazing. I have to say, he really, really does. The work he was doing was really cool. I really dug his Batman, and I can’t wait to see it [on-screen]. I think he’s a very interesting actor, and […] I loved him in the Safdie brothers movie [Good Time] that he did. And I actually really liked this one he just did […] the comedy movie with Willem Dafoe. The Lighthouse. He’s just an interesting, interesting actor.”

Sarsgaard and I may have differing opinions about what genre The Lighthouse should be categorized under, but it sounds like we’re in agreement on Pattinson being an “interesting, interesting actor.” In addition to those enticing Pattinson comments, Sarsgaard also offered up filming details. These new insights relate specifically to his role, but hint at how integral the Gil Colson character may be to The Batman story. As he told THR: “God, I’m just hoping that we can go back soon and finish shooting it. It’s much harder with a big movie — to get back to it and finish it. It’s hard to even think about anything else with it. […] I’m about 80 percent done with my part, so I would just like to do the last 20 percent.”

The comments and teases Sarsgaard shared echo the equally enigmatic and recent remarks from fellow cast members Dano and Serkis. Both actors recently went on record to praise Reeves’ script for The Batman, with Dano remarking the script is “really powerful” while Serkis told LADbible in May, “It’s very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That’s really at the center of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt has written.”

The Batman comes to theaters on October 1, 2021.