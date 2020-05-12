Robert Pattinson Explains Why He Said Yes to Playing Batman

One of the more daunting roles for a Hollywood actor is Batman. The character has been around in various forms for 80 years, and the films have met with varying levels of success. Robert Pattinson will be the newest actor to take on the role, and he’s well aware of the character’s legacy, but it’s that legacy that makes the part such an appealing possibility. The Batman actor tells GQ:

“I think sometimes the downsides—which I’ve definitely thought about—the downsides kind of seem like upsides. I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character. I was watching the making of Batman & Robin the other day. And even then, George Clooney was saying that he was worried about the fact that it’s sort of been done, that a lot of the ground you should cover with the character has been already covered. And that’s in ’96, ’97? And then there’s Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck’s one. And then I was thinking, it’s fun when more and more ground has been covered. Like, where is the gap? You’ve seen this sort of lighter version, you’ve seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where’s my opening? And also, do I have anything inside me which would work if I could do it? And then also, it’s a legacy part, right? I like that. There’s so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it’s even happened. You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit. It’s different from when you’re doing a part and there’s a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it’s, I don’t know… It makes you a little kind of spicy.”

I really like how Pattinson is approaching the role here. Obviously, we’ll have a better idea of what he plans to do when the first trailers are released, but I like that he sees this role not as some insurmountable challenge, but as a way to find a new take on the character. He’s also aware that you’ve got to thread the needle of finding your unique take on Batman while also appealing fans who have their own kind of vision of what the character should be. Director Matt Reeves certainly cast an exciting actor for the role, and I can’t wait to see what he does with it.

The Batman opens October 1, 2021. For more on the cast and characters, click here.