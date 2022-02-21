They also talk about how two hardest things to light are the Darth Vader helmet and Batman’s cowl.

With director Matt Reeves’ The Batman opening in movie theaters on March 4, I recently had the chance to speak with Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz about making the hugely anticipated DC movie. Since I’d already been part of a press conference that covered so many subjects including why they didn’t want to do another origin story, their thoughts on Death in the Family, the trouble with emoting in Batman’s cowl, why Riddler as the first villain, how Pattinson found Batman’s voice, and their thoughts on Mr. Freeze, I made sure to ask about something they hadn’t talked about which was Greig Fraser’s cinematography.

If you’ve seen the trailers and clips, I’m sure you’ve noticed that the film looks incredible. And the main reason for that is Fraser. As the cinematographer on projects like Zero Dark Thirty, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Vice, Foxcatcher, Killing Them Softly, Lion, the first season of The Mandalorian, and others, he’s shown again and again why he’s one of the best directors of photography working in Hollywood. His resume and incredible work also explains why Denis Villeneuve called on him to helm his dream project: Dune.

During the interview, Pattinson and Kravitz talked about what it was like working with Fraser (Pattinson calls him a genius), how the two hardest things to light are the Darth Vader helmet and the Batman cowl, and more. In addition, Pattinson talked about how he prepped for The Batman for a long time and then on day one he had to reevaluate his entire plan.

Watch what Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Look for more Batman interviews soon. The Batman also stars Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as police commissioner James Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz:

What was it like working with cinematographer Greig Fraser and what shot was toughest to pull off?

How Fraser told Pattinson that the two hardest things to light are the Darth Vader helmet and the Batman cowl.

If they could go back in time to before filming began what advice would they give themselves?

Pattinson on how he prepped for many months and then on day one he had to reevaluate his entire plan.

Here's the official synopsis for The Batman:

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. More than a year of stalking the streets as the Batman (Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred (Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Wright)—amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle (Kravitz), Oz, aka The Penguin (Farrell), Carmine Falcone (Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka The Riddler (Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

'The Batman': Matt Reeves Says Its "Almost a Horror Movie" and Confirms the Zodiac Killer-Inspired Riddler Design It sounds like a unique iteration of the Dark Knight!

