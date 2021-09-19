After a while with no news, we should all be thankful for Batman Day. After director Matt Reeves breached out of the editing room after six months of radio silence to give us a tiny peek into the post-production of The Batman, Composer and Academy Award winner Michael Giacchino gave his contribution to the Batman anniversary on Twitter.

Following in the steps of the director, Giacchino shared a bit of his work online with a video that shows an orchestra playing a score we’ll undoubtedly hear many, many times in 2022. The video is 28 seconds long and showcases a score that is as Batman as you can get.

Giacchino gained prominence after teaming up with director and producer J.J. Abrams and composing the score for some of the most famous TV series of all time, like Alias and Lost. He then moved on to Pixar, where he worked on the music of The Incredibles, Ratatouille and Up – the one which granted him an Oscar. Other music and score works by Giacchino include Jojo Rabbit, Doctor Strange, Jurassic World, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and War for the Planet of the Apes.

Highy anticipated, The Batman still hasn’t given details about the plot for its fans, but we do know the story will take place during the second year of Bruce Wayne as Batman. The Riddler (Paul Dano) is set to be the main antagonist, Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) will be featured and The Penguin (Colin Farrell) will be there, but only for a few scenes. The movie also features Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Andy Serkis.

The Batman will be released exclusively in theaters on March 4, 2022 and will be streaming on HBO Max 45 days after that.

You can remember the first trailer below:

