With less than a month away from the release of The Batman, the hype train for this highly anticipated film just keeps on roaring along. To make things sweeter, the movie's marketing campaign has released yet another new poster for fans to celebrate being one more day closer to the film’s release.

The poster, which comes from ScreenX, is of Zoë Kravitz’s Selena Kyle/Catwoman and Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman facing each other with Catwoman’s motorcycle in front of them and the Batmobile behind them. The beautiful shot is overlooking the Gotham City skyline and an orangey brown sunset, which makes all the dark shadows of the Bat and Cat’s figures pop, matches the moods of most of the posters released thus far. This bleak sunset color scheme and the piercing red logo just mesh so well and, like other previous posters, the Bat-Emblem on Batman’s chest is also highlighted in the same subtle shade of red. Finally, the ScreenX logo is blended into the skyline and eerily etched above it is one of the film’s many haunting taglines: “Unmask The Truth."

While this is not the first poster to highlight Batman and Catwoman’s relationship, this is yet another compelling tease of what to expect from their romantically charged storyline. Judging from what the trailers have shown us and how the comics portray her, Catwoman seems to be working both sides of the law and looks to be in cahoots with either Penguin or Riddler or someone we haven't even seen yet. Whatever she is involved in, she seems to know a lot about the Wayne family, which will most likely play into Bruce’s fixation on her. Riddler has big plans for Gotham and Catwoman and Batman are caught right in the middle of it.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Batman': Robert Pattinson Says His Batman Is Making Gotham "Worse"

This poster is just another gorgeous image to add to The Batman’s killer lineup of prints. At this point, you could open a museum just focused on all this film’s amazing artwork. Seeing this film on the big screen is going to be quite the memorable experience, but watching this comic book epic on ScreenX, which is a 270- degree panoramic experience, is going to be something else entirely. You can learn more about the ScreenX experience, including finding the closest ScreenX theater to you, on their website here. Tickets for The Batman are on sale now. The film finally comes to theaters on March 4th, and you can view the new stylish Bat and Cat themed poster down below.

'The Batman’ Dolby Poster Sheds a Bat-Signal Light on Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader It’s almost time to go back to Gotham.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email