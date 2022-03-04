Editor's Note: The following contains The Batman spoilers.Matt Reeves’ The Batman is finally in theaters, introducing the world to a version of Gotham filled with crime lords, crook cops, and public agents involved with drug trafficking. For fans who enjoyed this gritty and raw version of Gotham, the good news is that the universe created by Reeves will keep being explored in HBO Max through multiple spinoff series. One of these upcoming spinoff projects focuses on Colin Farrell’s Penguin, a classic Batman villain who is only a supporting character in The Batman. However, even if The Batman doesn’t put the Penguin in the spotlight, the film already teases two different approaches HBO Max can take to bring Farrell back as the umbrella aficionado mobster back in his own spinoff series. So, now that The Batman is finally in theaters, it’s time to discuss how the movie sets up the Penguin spinoff series.

The Penguin’s Origin Story

In The Batman, the Penguin has not yet risen to the position of Gotham’s most feared mob boss. When Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader starts to follow the clues left behind by Paul Dano’s Riddler, a different crime lord holds Gotham in his hands: Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). Nevertheless, while Falcone still controls drug trafficking in Gotham City, the Penguin has already climbed the criminal ladder to become the leading man’s right hand. Moreover, even if Falcone is the boss, the Penguin owns the nightclub The Iceberg Lounge, used for making deals between criminals, dirty cops, and even politicians.

Farrell’s Penguin is never the center of attention of The Batman, but the film underlines how the villain is already famous in Gotham’s underworld. Even the Batman himself knows about the Penguin’s operations and closely follows the mobster steps. As The Batman underlines, Penguin has already built a reputation for himself. What kind of reputation? Well, the movie doesn’t quite tell, opening the space for a spinoff series to explore the Penguin’s origin story.

The first narrative gap that the Penguin’s spinoff series can help fill is the rise of the Penguin to the position of second in command of Gotham’s organized crime. The upcoming series can explain how Reeves’ version of the villain got his nickname, how it became involved with organized crime, and what kind of ruthless actions led him to be feared by friends and foes alike. Of course, that’s only one of the options, as the upcoming series can decide to look towards the future, instead of dwelling in the past.

The Penguin’s Ascension as a Crime Lord

By the end of The Batman, Riddler almost achieves his goal of destroying Gotham City. The river’s water floods the streets of the city after a series of synchronized explosions, and Riddler’s minions shoot dozens of innocent people, including the newly elected mayor, Bella Réal (Jayme Lawson). To make matters worse, police forces are scattered and politicians are demoralized, after the Riddler reveals how Carmine Falcone has bought favors from the people who are supposed to protect Gotham’s citizens. As Mayor Bella says, by the end of the movie, Gotham will have a hard time rebuilding both the city and people's trust.

The moment is ripe for wannabe criminals to use the chaos to rise to power, and Penguin’s spinoff series could follow the villain while he takes control of Gotham’s underworld. Also, considering how the Riddler killed Carmine Falcone, the Penguin has the weight of the underworld on his shoulders. By exploring the Penguin’s ascension as Gotham’s crime lord, the spinoff series can also show what’s happening in Gotham after Riddler’s vicious attack. How will people recover from the destruction of their homes and their spirits? And what other threats might rise to challenge the Penguin for Gotham’s control? Also, will Batman truly become a symbol of hope, instead of an avatar of vengeance? Finally, by exploring the future of the Penguin, the spinoff series can also bridge the time gap between The Batman and a future movie sequel, allowing Reeves to explore his brilliant corner of the DC universe.

