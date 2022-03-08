Mondo announced today they are releasing a premiere vinyl pressing of Michael Giacchino’s thrilling score to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The set comes with three LPs pressed on 180-gram vinyl, available either in color or black as the night.

With multiple Academy, Emmy, and Grammy Awards in his career, Giacchino is one of the most famous composers currently working in Hollywood, having worked on major blockbusters like The Incredibles, Jurassic World, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. For fans of his work looking to add The Batman’s soundtrack to their collection, Mondo’s set will split more than two hours of music into three discs, offering the best sound quality possible. The vinyl set also comes with exclusive artwork by Henry Abrams.

After opening to almostv $250 million in the global box office in its first weekend, The Batman is already a critical and commercial success. The movie has been praised for Reeves’ gritty take on Gotham City and for Robert Pattinson’s unique interpretation of one of DC’s most iconic superheroes. But, above all, The Batman has been applauded for its impeccable execution, including Giacchino’s breathtaking score, filling every gloomy corner of Gotham City with tracks that evoke the dangers of the night.

Image via Mondo

RELATED:‌ 'The Batman' Proves, Once and For All, that Gotham's Biggest Villain Is Social Inequality

Commenting on the new vinyl release, Mondo Creative Director Mo Shafeek said:

"In 2022, five decades and nearly two dozen takes on the character and the music of his world, it should be impossible to tackle the world's greatest detective with such a fresh and iconic take. But here we stand, and the soundtrack to The Batman is as inspired and essential as the film itself."

The Batman's cast includes Zoë Kravitz as the jewel thief Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The story takes place in “Year Two” of Bruce Wayne being Batman, when the vigilante didn’t gain the trust of Gotham’s citizens yet.

Warner Bros. was so confident in The Batman’s success that the company has already confirmed two spin-off series coming to HBO Max to expand on the film's lore. The first will focus on Arkham Asylum, while the second will explore Farrell’s incarnation of The Penguin. So far, Giacchino is not involved with the soundtrack of the spinoff series. But just as the people of Gotham, we can hope.

The Batman soundtrack will be available for pre-order for $50 USD on Wednesday, March 9 at 1 p.m. ET at MondoShop.com. Check out the full tracklist and images for The Batman soundtrack on vinyl below:

Track List

Side One

1. Can't Fight City Halloween (4:05)

2. Mayoral Ducting (2:34)

3. It's Raining Vengeance (4:31)

4. Don't Be Voyeur with Me (2:38)

5. Crossing the Feline (1:46)

6. Gannika Girl (2:31)

Side Two

1. Moving in for the Gil (4:23)

2. Funeral and Far Between (1:46)

3. Collar ID (1:15)

4. Escaped Crusader (2:44)

5. Penguin of Guilt (3:45)

6. Highway to the Anger Zone (5:20)

Side Three

1. World's Worst Translator (3:35)

2. Riddles, Riddles Everywhere (1:54)

3. Meow and You and Everyone We Know (5:19)

4. For All Your Pennyworth (2:38)

5. Are You a Kenzie or a Can't-zie? (5:45)

Side Four

1. An Im-purr-fect Murder (3:49)

2. The Great Pumpkin Pie (2:22)

3. Hoarding School (4:55)

4. A Flood of Terrors (4:30)

5. A Bat in the Rafters, Pt. 1 (4:34)

Side Five

1. A Bat in the Rafters, Pt. 2 (6:42)

2. The Bat's True Calling (3:05)

3. All's Well That Ends Farewell (2:41)

4. The Batman (6:47)

Side Six

1. Catwoman (3:03)

2. The Riddler (5:01)

3. Sonata in Darkness (12:11)

Image via Mondo

Image via Mondo

How ‘The Batman’ Sets Up the Penguin Spinoff Series Hopefully, we will get cigars and umbrellas.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Marco Vito Oddo (1142 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo