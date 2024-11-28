For a long time, fans believed that presenting a new Batman franchise after Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy that starred Christian Bale as the titular vigilante would be a very tough act on all levels. However, when Matt Reeves’ The Batman came out with Robert Pattinson in the lead, many fans were glad to see a slightly younger, unsure Bruce Wayne, who is still finding his footing when it comes to crime fighting. It was truly a refreshing take on the character and now the sequel is among the most anticipated movies on the horizon.
For fans who would love to revisit the movie but do not have a Max subscription, worry not as The Batman has found a new streaming home. The movie will drop on Prime Video this December for everyone to enjoy and add some noir to the holiday season. The movie was a box office success, grossing $771 million against a reported $185–200 million budget. It bagged three Academy Awards nominations among other accolades. It was appreciated for its cinematography, score, Reeves’ vision, strong and nuanced performances, and a very gritty down-to-earth tone. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Batman holds a rating of 85%, making it a favorite of both fans and critics.
Along with Pattinson, the movie has some strong performances from Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin, among others. The success of the film was followed up with a spin-off series, The Penguin, led by Farrell, which has garnered a lot of appreciation from fans.
‘The Penguin’ Sets the Stage for ‘The Batman: Part II’
While Batman himself wasn’t in the series, the makers did connect all the madness the series served with a final shot of Bat signal setting the stage for The Batman II. Speaking to Collider, Farrell previously said, "I would have hated the show to finish and end up with the final credits and Batman not be addressed at all. And it’s right down to the wire, but when that signal came up, I mean, it’s so iconic," he continued. "It’s very exciting for me and the inner kid that lives inside this 48-year-old body. I just thought, 'Oh, shit, there’s a reckoning coming. There’s another storm coming.'"
The Batman will debut on Prime Video on December 1. The Penguin is available to stream on Max.
In a dark city plagued by crime and corruption, a masked crusader investigates a puzzling string of crimes linked by cryptic messages. His journey into the depths of the city's sinister underworld reveals connections among its most powerful citizens and forces him to confront his own complex relationship with justice.
