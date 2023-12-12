The Big Picture Warner Bros. Discovery and Tubi team up to bring streamable DC content, including films and series like The Batman and Gotham.

Tubi offers an alternative option for DC fans to catch up on selected titles without paying for Warner Bros. Discovery's Max, though with ads.

The deal includes a wide range of DC movies and shows, as well as other Warner Bros. titles, expanding Tubi's content library for subscribers.

Warner Bros. Discovery has found a new location to serve as an outpost for their DC content and beyond. According to Variety, the company will now be working with Tubi to bring audiences a handful of highly streamable titles, including The Batman, Black Adam, Aquaman, and more as well as several series like Gotham and Batwoman. The Tubi takeover will dig into the sprawling superhero catalog beginning today with more titles on the way throughout December and into the next year. For DC fans unwilling to pay the ever-climbing price for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max, Fox’s Tubi presents an alternate way to catch up on selected titles – albeit with ads.

As for what eager audiences can begin streaming right away, Tubi’s grand premiere of DC content kicks off today with a lineup of films that include Batman, Batman Returns, and Batman Forever, along with Superman: The Movie, Superman II, and the fan-favorite Keanu Reeves-led film, Constantine. Down the line and into 2024, the platform will drop the movies mentioned at the top along with Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, Green Lantern, and Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

For those looking for more bingeable fare, Gotham, Batwoman, and Krypton are now available with Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Stargirl, and Swamp Thing set to arrive later this month. Even animation lovers will luck out with the Tubi and Warner Bros. Discovery deal as December brings titles such as Batman: Death in the Family, The Death of Superman, DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, Son of Batman, Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, and Justice League: Flashpoint Paradox.

Is Tubi Getting Anything Else Out of This Deal?

Warner Bros. Discovery owns the rights to a copious number of titles, with Tubi managing to fly beyond the DC Universe with the agreement. Movies like Annabelle, Doctor Sleep and the Friday trilogy will make their way onto the streamer with more films set to be announced at a later date. Fans of some good daytime courtroom reality will also be able to binge episodes of Judge Mathis and People’s Court.

With so much content coming to Tubi, Warner Bros. Discovery may need to be careful as some subscribers could potentially turn their backs on Max and opt for a completely free, ad-supported experience. On the other hand, with Max being the home of such favorites as House of the Dragon, which will drop its second season this summer, a majority of audiences will likely continue to stick around for all the highly-anticipated productions set to come out over the next year. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.