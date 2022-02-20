A promo for tonight's NBA All-Star game has been hacked by the Riddler! A new teaser from the NBA on TNT Twitter account also reveals that there will be a new trailer during tonight's All-Star game. In this teaser for The Batman, what at first appears to be a teaser for the NBA All-Star game on screens outside the stadium goes awry when the screen starts to glitch and reveal the words "unmask the truth" intercut with footage of crime before revealing the Riddler's signature green question mark. The commentator realizes the bat signal is glowing above the stadium when the Batman himself jumps onto the roof. Then, the teaser takes center stage.

The teaser itself focuses on the fine line between the man Bruce Wayne and vengeance personified, Batman, with Andy Serkis's Alfred remarking, "You've become quite a celebrity." The teaser also features prominent footage of Robert Pattinson's Batman, Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman, and Colin Farrell's Penguin. We also see a bit of Paul Dano's Riddler, masked with bandages and causing chaos. Jeffrey Wright's Commissioner Gordon says, "Oh, this guy's hilarious," presumably talking about the Riddler. Catwoman also appears to be getting close to Batman, trying to figure out who he is under the mask. She jokes, "are you just hideously scarred?" but Pattinson's serious delivery of "yes" in response hints at some deeper emotional scars that the film may deal with.

The tweet from NBA on TNT also revealed that there will be a new trailer premiering tonight during the NBA All-Star Game. Given the focus of the teaser, the new trailer will hopefully show more of Dano's Riddler and his interactions with Batman. Director Matt Reeves previously discussed why he wanted the Riddler to be his first Batman villain, as he was interested in "a story that would lean into the detective side of Batman." The Riddler was the perfect match. We get a hint of the puzzles and riddles the Riddler leaves for Batman to uncover in the film, as well as a few shots of what could be a climactic fight between them.

Directed by Reeves, the script comes from Peter Craig and Reeves. The film stars Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Wright as James Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

The Batman comes exclusively to theaters on March 4. The new trailer will premiere sometime during the NBA All-Star game on TNT tonight, starting at 8pm ET. Check out the teaser below:

