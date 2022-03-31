At first glance, Matt Reeves' The Batman and Shawn Levy's The Adam Project wouldn’t seem to have much in common beyond both being big-budget movies released in March 2022. But they’re both movies that prominently utilize previously existing tunes. These are not motion pictures that have a jukebox in the background playing familiar tunes but rather noticeably incorporate those melodies into their individual stories. However, The Batman approaches these needle drops thoughtfully while The Adam Project goes in a much clumsier and disappointing direction with how to utilize recognizable tracks.

The differing results in each movie largely come down to quality being emphasized in one movie over quantity. With The Batman, modern music is limited to the Nirvana tune “Something in the Way,” which plays at the beginning and end of the feature. Rather than peppering Nirvana songs all over the runtime, The Batman uses a singular track from the band to maximum effect. Not only that, but it plays against vastly different depictions of Batman’s mindset. Lyrics that once took on an underlying meaning of despair in the opening scene of The Batman can now carry a sense of hope in the ending.

RELATED: From 'The Batman' to 'Succession': The Best Uses of Nirvana Songs in Movies and TV

Meanwhile, The Batman incorporates orchestral touches of “Something in the Way” throughout Michael Giacchino’s original score. His compositions use instrumental fragments of the tune as a leitmotif to further remind viewers of Bruce Wayne’s starting mindset in The Batman. It also makes this sole instance of previously existing music in The Batman (save for the recurring use of “Ava Marie”) feel even more at home within this project. Rather than being an outlier, this needle drop becomes an integral part of the musical tapestry of the film.

Such thought is missing from The Adam Project and the way director Shawn Levy and company approach needle drops. For two big action sequences, the soundtrack begins pumping in a rock song from either the 1970s or 1980s, with the two most noticeable tunes being Led Zeppelin’s “Good Times Bad Times” and the Boston track “Long Time.” The use of ditties with the word time in the title makes it clear why they’d be relevant to a movie about time travel. Meanwhile, the use of songs from these eras for big American blockbuster fight scenes is keeping in with a post-Guardians of the Galaxy world where any fistfight can be improved with a familiar tune.

Image via Netflix

Unfortunately, The Adam Project doesn’t emulate Guardians of the Galaxy or The Batman in any way beyond the surface-level detail of being a blockbuster that utilizes previously existing music. The problems here are endless, starting with how The Adam Project is cribbing from eras of music that have already been done exploited to death in other blockbusters. Just going back to the same Billboard hit tracks of the 70s and 80s doesn’t speak to unique creative energy from this film’s writers and director. It only speaks to the movie’s rigid emulation of other previously successful action films.

Even worse, utilizing tunes from these eras doesn’t make much sense for this story. Neither the older nor younger versions of the titular lead character (played by Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell, respectively) even existed in either the 1970s or 1980s. Meanwhile, this era of music isn’t lingered on as an important fixation of Adam’s deceased father (Mark Ruffalo), save for this character’s favorite song being the 1980 Pete Townsend song “Let My Love Open the Door”. Its only tenuous connection to the story of The Adam Project is through the word “time” in the titles of these songs. Rather than using needle drops to illuminate the psychology of fictional characters, The Adam Project’s use of these songs begins and ends with surface-level puns.

This laziness even extends to how these tunes don’t make much sense for the scenes they inhabit. “Good Times Bad Times”, for example, plays when Adult Adam is reunited with his wife Laura (Zoe Saldana) while fighting off an army of Stormtroopers stand-ins. The sudden reappearance of a lover combined with Adam defeating so many enemies, not to mention the presence of lots of explosions, indicates that this should be a scene reverberating with triumph.

Image via Netflix

Instead, the vocals of Led Zeppelin croon about the hardships of life, about how his lover has left him, how often he’s gotten accustomed to being alone, and, in the final verse, a declaration of unyielding commitment to a potential new lover that sounds more ominous than romantic. The words speak volumes to the varying emotional experiences one person can experience in a lifetime and how much we’re molded by tragedy. Some of these elements could be said to parallel the experiences of Adult Adam and how he’s demonized his deceased dad, but those aspects of the character are absent from this fight sequence.

There’s a cognitive dissonance here between the lyrics of “Good Times Bad Times” and what’s unfolding on-screen. The music suggests hardened melancholy while the imagery seems lifted from a Star Wars shootout. Even the rollicking guitarwork from “Good Times Bad Times,” which could at least provide some appropriate energy for a sci-fi fight scene, is often overwhelmed or even eliminated by other audio elements, like loud sound effects or quippy dialogue. A great rock song like this ends up being so superfluous to a key The Adam Project set-piece that one ends up wondering why they even shelled out the rights to license the track.

Image via Warner Bros.

The lack of care into crafting this particular needle drop is especially galling when compared to The Batman and its careful use of Nirvana. This even applies to the pre-existing song chosen to be such a pivotal part of The Batman, with the movie opting to channel 1990s grunge, a genre not usually explored by American blockbusters. Opting for a more unorthodox music domain for a comic book movie allows The Batman to take on a unique identity rather than constantly reminding you of other movies.

The same cannot be said for The Adam Project, a movie whose use of pre-existing tunes registers emotions ranging from disinterest to befuddlement. The biggest upside to the clumsy use of classic Led Zeppelin and Boston tunes in this context, though, is that it, like The Batman, provides a roadmap for other movies on how to utilize pre-existing music. Work it into your story and don’t be afraid to chase unique sounds and genres. Leaning on familiar types of needle drops will only be a detriment to your movie and the great music you’re implementing.

Why the Common Thread Between 'The Batman's Big 3 Is a Desire To Be Seen

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Douglas Laman (178 Articles Published) Douglas Laman is a life-long movie fan, writer and Rotten Tomatoes approved critic whose writing has been published in outlets like The Mary Sue, Fangoria, The Spool, and ScarleTeen. Residing both on the Autism spectrum and in Texas, Doug adores pugs, showtunes, the Wes Anderson movie Fantastic Mr. Fox, and any music by Carly Rae Jepsen. More From Douglas Laman