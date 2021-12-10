This March, The Batman will arrive in theaters, and the marketing for the film is starting to ramp up. Recently, a fan took a photo of a new The Batman standee poster in their local theater and shared it on Twitter. What caught most fans’ eye with this new promotional material is that it seems to have a secret code hidden on it.

At the base of the standee poster, a secret code reminiscent of the Riddler’s code seen in the film’s teaser trailer is visible. Immediately, fans jumped at the chance to start trying to solve the code, to see the secret message. The fan who originally posted the code on Twitter claims to have solved it already, saying that the code reads "You are el rata alada," and when you translate the second half from Spanish it says "You are the winged rat." Seemingly a taunt by the Riddler to the Batman.

This is not the first time that The Batman’s marketing team has challenged fans with a secret code. As mentioned above, the first teaser trailer for the film featured another code by The Riddler and a dedicated fan deciphered it that very same day.

The Batman sees Robert Pattinson as the titular hero facing off against Paul Dano as The Riddler and will also feature other popular Batman characters like James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), and The Penguin (Colin Farrell).

Read the synopsis for The Batman below and watch it in theaters starting March 4, 2022.

The Batman is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.

