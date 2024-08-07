The Big Picture The Batman returns to theaters on August 28, with a special screening to reveal new footage from The Penguin.

The Batman is coming back to theaters, and it's all thanks to The Penguin. Warner Bros. has announced that the acclaimed blockbuster directed by Matt Reeves will return to the big screen on August 28. The special screenings will include a new look at The Penguin. The upcoming Max television series will follow the events of the movie, as the titular criminal played by Colin Farrell attempts to seize power after The Riddler (Paul Dano) devastated Gotham City with his dangerous plan. A wonderful celebration for fans of the Dark Knight is about to take place, as the studio prepares to expand the franchise with its first spin-off.

Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne was introduced in The Batman. After the tragic death of his parents, Bruce was ready to take down corruption in Gotham City. Unfortunately for him, The Riddler comes up with the perfect plan to take the city down. While Batman is busy trying to figure out a way to find the villain, he crosses paths with Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz). The young thief is willing to do anything necessary to survive a violent landscape, but Bruce shows her a different way of using her heroic talents.

Reeves directed The Batman after spending years of his career working on the Planet of the Apes franchise. The screenplay for the movie was written by the filmmaker himself, alongside Peter Craig. Unlike previous iterations of the character, such as the one portrayed by Michael Keaton, the recent movie focuses on Batman's skills as a detective. The Batman earned $772 million at the global box office, turning it into a major success for Warner Bros. and DC. Although the story is set to continue, this version of the character won't be a part of the universe orchestrated by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

When Will 'The Batman: Part II' Come Out?

A sequel titled The Batman: Part II is currently in development at Warner Bros. The next installment of the franchise is scheduled to hit theaters on October 2, 2026. In the meantime, the narrative established in The Batman will continue in The Penguin. Cristin Milioti and Rhenzy Feliz will also be a part of the cast of the series, as Oswald Cobblepot deals with the consequences of his actions and the death of Carmine Falconi (John Turturro). The future of the franchise looks bright, even if the future of Gotham City looks like it will be difficult to navigate for Bruce Wayne.

The Batman returns to theaters on August 28. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.