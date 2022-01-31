Get your seats for Matt Reeve's take on The Dark Knight when tickets become available next month!

As we enter February, the hype surrounding Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero film The Batman has only grown en route to its March release date. Robert Pattinson is set to make his debut as the Caped Crusader in a film that looks to bring the franchise back to the darker, grittier side of things in a crime thriller inspired by Frank Miller's Batman: Year One. With just over a month left until we finally see this gritty take on The Dark Knight, a ticket sales date of February 10th was finally announced, meaning you won't have to wait long to secure your seats.

The sales date for tickets was announced via the fim's official Twitter account for the film along with a teaser trailer that includes a puzzle from the movie's big bad The Riddler (see below).

The Batman looks to be one of 2022's massive blockbusters as it's the first time Batman has gone solo since Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. Fans are understandably excited to see the caped crusader go solo once again and Warner Bros. has done its best to stoke the flames of anticipation ahead of the film's release. We've seen the typical TV spots and collectors' items alongside a very tonally incongruent Little Caesar's bat pizza promotion that definitely fits the vibe of an "almost horror" Batman film.

Image via Warner Bros.

For Pattinson's first time out as Bruce Wayne, he'll come up against Paul Dano's The Riddler, a terrifying take on the classic Batman villain that draws inspiration from the infamous Zodiac Killer. Outside Dano and Pattinson, the film also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. At a nearly three-hour runtime, the film will become the longest in the Batman franchise when it releases.

Here's the announcement tweet:

And here's the official synopsis for the film courtesy of Warner Bros.

In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he's hunting.

The Batman releases in theaters on March 4, but you can grab your tickets for the film starting on February 10.

