Wait, Is This Colin Farrell’s Penguin in ‘The Batman’ Trailer?

Believe it or not, Colin Farrell actually appeared in the first teaser trailer for The Batman. Director Matt Reeves was on hand to introduce the new footage at the DC FanDome virtual event on Saturday. While it might have been easier to spot fellow Batman villain Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot (alias: The Penguin), was most definitely in this first-look footage. But, uh, where was he exactly?

Farrell’s Penguin appears in three brief shots throughout the two-minute teaser. We brightened up two of the best looks at Farrell’s complete physical transformation so you can soak it all up. In the first shot, you see him standing in the rain and looking pretty dang murderous. Something has pissed Penguin off and he’s so mad he doesn’t even bother getting wet. It’s hard to tell where exactly Penguin is in this shot, but a second, even quicker look shows what appears to be Penguin and his men at a loading dock. There, the men are caught in a shootout. I think we all have a pretty good idea who Penguin and his crew are shooting at.

In a final shot, we watch as Penguin speeds down a Gotham highway. He looks into his rearview mirror, borderline giddy, and remarks, “This guy’s crazy!” Now, if you didn’t immediately recognize Farrell under all of that Penguin make-up, you might have a better chance of realizing it’s him by his voice. Overall, the transformation is totally stunning and might be one of the most fascinating aspects of the first footage.

Farrell’s transformation also led to a lot of reactions on Twitter shortly after the teaser aired. The general consensus? Farrell definitely looks more like comedic actor Richard Kind than Penguin or himself, for that matter. You can read some of the best and funniest reactions to Farrell’s transformation for The Batman below.

The Batman will be released on October 1, 2021. For more, check out all of the new images from the teaser trailer, plus read up on Reeves’ comments on why The Batman is not an origin story and how the movie’s rogue’s gallery of villains factor into the plot.

Really thought this was Richard Kind in the BATMAN trailer but it’s Colin Farrell in Penguin makeup pic.twitter.com/9Aj3Vhbl97 — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) August 23, 2020

richard kind watching the batman trailer pic.twitter.com/F81az81OJi — Hannah Woodhead (@goodjobliz) August 23, 2020

I mean, great job by the Batman makeup crew on Colin Farrell and everything, but wouldn't have been easier to just hire Richard Kind? pic.twitter.com/Ppg3860ySt — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) August 23, 2020

i know i’ve done a good job tailoring my twitter feed to my interests when the trailer for a massive comicbook movie drops & it causes my entire timeline to start talking about character actor richard kind — nick usen (@nickusen) August 23, 2020