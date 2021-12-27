Warner Bros. Pictures released a new trailer for their highly anticipated film, The Batman, showing us some new footage focusing on the relationship between Batman (Robert Pattinson), and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz).

The trailer begins with a shot of the Batmobile, and a woman talking to Bruce Wayne. She tells him that she has to meet him there because he is constantly unavailable, and goes on to tell him that he could be doing more for Gotham, and while his family is known for philanthropy, he doesn't seem to be doing anything. Throughout her talking, audiences see shots of Bruce as Batman in a car chase with the Penguin (Colin Farrell) — the reason he's constantly unavailable— and seemingly doing nothing for the city. Audiences then see The Riddler (Paul Dano), who wants to reach Batman for an unknown reason. Bruce talks to Catwoman about working together, and Catwoman calls their pairing "the Bat and the Cat," but it seems like Bruce is unsure if he can trust her. The Riddler says he wants to uncover a truth about Gotham, and says that Batman is a part of it somehow, hinting at a secret being kept from Bruce. Meanwhile, the Gotham City Police Department wants to take Batman in, and Catwoman is trying hard to find out who Batman is, ending on an action scene of Batman and Catwoman working together.

RELATED: New 'The Batman' Image Shows Catwoman and The Caped Crusader Facing OffAlong with Pattinson, Kravitz, Dano, and Farrel, the movie will feature Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The film is being directed by Matt Reeves, who also wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig.

The Batman premieres exclusively in theaters on March 4, 2022. Check out the new trailer below:

