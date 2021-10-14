With the highly anticipated DC FanDome event just two days away, writer-director Matt Reeves has taken to Twitter to give fans another glimpse of The Batman. Coming on the heels of the film's official Twitter account releasing a teaser video Thursday morning, the image shows off a classic scene of Batman looking off at Gotham as the sun rises.

With the caption “Good morning, from Gotham City… Can’t wait to show you more at #DCFanDome this Saturday…#TheBatman #TrailerShot," Reeves' image promises a moody trailer. DC FanDome was the answer for a pandemic year with no Comic-Con, and DC Comics looks to strike magic again with this year's event.

The Batman released its teaser trailer last year at the first-ever DC FanDome and that was only when the film was a third of its way through production. That teaser set the mood and tone for what seems to be one of the most realistically gritty interpretations of the character to date. Now that the film is complete and, given that it is only five months away from its theatrical release, the anticipation for the next Batman film increases by the day.

Image via WarnerMedia

KEEP READING: The Batman' Teaser Drops Ahead of DC FanDome Trailer

This new silhouetted, sunrise-soaked image is sure to hold over fans until the new trailer drops on Saturday. The Batman is part of a big lineup for DC FanDome, which also includes sneak peeks of other upcoming movies like Black Adam and The Flash, as well as TV projects like Supergirl, Batwoman, and upcoming video games like Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

After many delays and schedule shake-ups, The Batman is set to release on March 4, 2022, where we see the Caped Crusader go up against The Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). Other cast members include Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and John Turturro. You can watch the new trailer for The Batman, along with many other DC announcements, on Saturday, October 16 at DC FanDome on their website. Check out Reeves' tweet featuring the teaser image below:

KEEP READING: The Batman's LEGO Sets Could Hint at Some Key Scenes in the Upcoming DC Movie

Share Share Tweet Email

Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Begins Production, Per Samuel L. Jackson Jackson is back with a Fury!

Read Next