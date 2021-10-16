Warner Bros. has finally given us a new look at The Batman — and it promises an even darker Dark Knight from Robert Pattinson, who dons the cape and cowl for the first time in the role. The trailer was revealed as part of this year's DC FanDome event today, which unveiled a lot of news, announcements, and other fun surprises from fan-favorite movies, TV shows, video games, and more in the DC universe.

The trailer introduces us to the serial killer who will prove to be one of Batman's biggest foes in the upcoming film — the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. As the longtime Gotham baddie gets apprehended at a local diner by Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and co., it turns out that locking the Riddler up behind bars might only make him a more dangerous enemy for the Caped Crusader. We're also introduced to even more of Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, sporting several wig disguises for her cat burgling activities — all of which cover up the stunning dark crop of her real hair. (Of course, it wouldn't be a Batman trailer without a little BatCat rooftop moment, either.)

The trailer also treats us to more footage of Colin Farrell in the role of the Penguin, who seems to operate more as an agent of chaos in direct opposition to Riddler's more controlled and methodical approach to crime. We also get our first good look at Andy Serkis as ever-loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth — looking appropriately worried for Master Wayne, as always. Given the brief glimpse of Bruce's equally ripped and scarred-up back after what is only this incarnation's second year behind the mask, maybe those worries aren't completely unfounded.

The cast of the upcoming movie is rounded out by John Turturro as Gotham crime lord Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham DA Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan as Gotham PD officer Stanley Merkel, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, and Alex Ferns as Commissioner Pete Savage, as well as Gil Perez-Abraham, Charlie and Max Carver, Rupert Penry-Jones, and Con O'Neill all in undisclosed roles. Matt Reeves directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Peter Craig, and Dylan Clark serves as producer.

The Batman swoops into theaters on March 4, 2022. Check out the new trailer below:

