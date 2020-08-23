First ‘The Batman’ Trailer Reveals Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader

Warner Bros. unveiled the first trailer for The Batman on Saturday night as part of its day-long DC FanDome event.

Matt Reeves directed the superhero movie, which introduces Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, and right away, you can tell this is a dark and brooding take that, dare I say, looks almost Fincher-esque.

The grim tone is set early on with Nirvana’s somber-sounding “Something in the Way” dominating the soundtrack, and it’s not long before we meet Paul Dano‘s villain The Riddler, who serves up his first riddle.

“From your secret friend. Who? Haven’t a clue. Let’s play a game. Just me and you.”

We also got a glimpse of Zoe Kravitz‘s stealth moves as Catwoman, who also has a fight scene with Batman, but we didn’t get a look at Colin Farrell as the Penguin — or, as outlined below, did we? At least there was a fair amount of Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon. I also think we saw his boss, Commissioner Savage (Alex Ferns) standing in front of a bank of microphones around the 52-second mark.

For me, the big mystery of this trailer is, who is the guy firing a gun in the rain, the one who says “this guy is crazy” while he’s on the wrong end of a car chase with Batman. Is he one of Carmine Falcone’s goons, or is that Farrell in some kind of prosthetic? The character’s nose looks very “Penguin” to me, but I honestly can’t tell! All I know is that Batman is the human personification of vengeance in this film, and I wouldn’t want to draw his ire after seeing him brutalize the leader of that painted-up Gotham gang that look like the War Boys from Mad Max: Fury Road.

The Batman is slated to resume production in September after being forced to suspend filming back in March when the pandemic struck. The trailer leaked online Saturday night in advance of its official debut, though the same could be said of WB’s marketing materials throughout the day.

Barring any COVID-related setbacks this fall, The Batman is scheduled to fly into theaters on October 1, 2021. Watch the trailer below, and then click here to see the first footage from James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad, which looks equally awesome, albeit in an entirely different way. You can also click here for new images from The Batman.