DC has released a new teaser for The Batman ahead of this weekend's FanDome, which will feature a new trailer for Matt Reeves’ adaptation of the Dark Knight. Although the teaser is a short one, it sure helps build the hype for the next DC FanDome, which will bring news about all the major films, TV series, and games inspired by DC’s superheroes.

The teaser shows the Bat-Signal lighting up with a red light in a dark and stormy night. At the same time, we hear Robert Pattinson’s Batman saying that the light is "not just a signal, it’s a warning." Pattinson will be at DC FanDome together with co-star Zoë Kravitz, who will play Catwoman in the upcoming film. Pattinson recently teased the BatCat reunion at the event, saying fans can expect many surprises.

The Batman cast includes Paul Dano as The Riddler, an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The story will be set on takes place in “Year Two” of Bruce Wayne being Batman, when the vigilante has already gained the trust of Gotham’s citizens but is still getting used to fighting supervillains.

Warner Bros. is confident in The Batman’s success, as the company already confirmed there are two spin-off series coming to HBO Max. The first will focus on Gotham City Police Department, while the second will explore Farrell’s incarnation of The Penguin.

The Batman wrapped filming last March, which gives Reeves plenty of post-production time before the movie hits theaters on March 4, 2022. As for 2021’s DC FanDome, the free event will stream on Saturday, October 16 at 1 p.m. ET and is expected to last four hours. Check out The Batman’s new teaser below.

