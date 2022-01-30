We are now one month into 2022 and the blockbuster movie season is about to shift into high gear with the highly anticipated release of Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. This new Batman film has been presented as this dark detective crime story that will test The Dark Knight in ways fans of the franchise seemingly have not seen before. With the film a little over a month away and its marketing officially in full swing, a new 30-second trailer has been released to further tease the alluring mystery at the heart of this cat and mouse or, in this case, bat tale.

The trailer mostly repurposes shots/dialogue exchanges that we have seen in past teasers. We once again see Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne amongst the public and, from previously released footage, he appears to be at a funeral as he gets lectured that he is not doing enough for Gotham. That interaction is ironically cut together with shots of Batman taking on Gotham City’s sinister nightlife. Then the trailer transitions into The Riddler being after Bruce and essentially black mailing our favorite hero with a Wayne family secret. Like Catwoman states, “It’s all about the Waynes”. Again, almost every single shot here has been seen before, but there is one shot of note that will make any Batman obsessed conspiracy theorist potentially go insane.

The shot in question is of Batman, Commissioner Gordon, and the GCPD looking at a board that is filled with newspaper clippings of old looking photos with Bruce’s father Thomas’ name in the middle of everything. That is not all as on the same newspaper that has Thomas’ name there is the word “orphanage” clear as day. The Riddler is playing a sadistic game and his endgame remains a mystery, but the question has to be asked.

Could Paul Dano’s Riddler be related to Bruce Wayne. Particularly, could Riddler be Bruce’s brother that Thomas Wayne threw away and buried? Similarly to how Arthur in Joker thought that he was the son of Thomas Wayne, and they have explored this type of narrative before in the comics in “The Court of Owls” storyline. It is a very long stretch, but with a puzzling villain like The Riddler there are always more questions than answers.

The trailer ends with the confirmation that tickets are going on sale Thursday, February 10th and a challenge from The Riddler’s own website which you can try out here. All our questions will be answered when The Batman finally makes his way exclusively to theaters on March 4th, and you can view the full new trailer down below.

