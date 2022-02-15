If there's anything you need to get right with a new interpretation of the Dark Knight, it's the voice. Robert Pattinson is among the greatest talents of his generation, so you'd expect he's nailed it for The Batman, wherein he takes up the role for the first time. But in conversation at a recent panel event that Collider attended, the actor opened up on the process of finding the right vocal performance for their version of the Caped Crusader.

"It was a lot of trial and error," the A-lister explained. Expanding on how he came into the voice as we'll hear it in the movie, he continued:

"I had a lot of times to think about it. I think I was cast about seven or eight months before we started shooting, and so I was experimenting with a lot of different things. I think the first two or three weeks, we were kind of doing a variety of different voices, because there's only a couple of lines in the first few scenes we shot. Me and Matt just sort of settled on something. It started to sit in a very particular place, and it felt like progression from other Bat voices, and felt kind of somewhat comfortable to do as well. It's weird, it just suddenly starts to feel right. It seems to be, the more you embody the suit, the more you embody the character, it just started to come out quite organically. I think that's kind of what I was trying to do with the character as well, that I was trying to think he's not putting on a voice. He puts on the suit and then the voice just starts happening for him as a person as well."

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Batgirl' Set Photos Reveal First Look at Michael Keaton's Batman

Director Matt Reeves was also on hand, revealing his first take on the voice when Pattinson used it on set, celebrating the actor's vocal versatility. "Well, I mean, like Rob said, we were exploring a lot, so there were different versions actually in the beginning," he said, continuing:

"I have to say that one of the amazing, of many amazing things about Rob, is he has such incredible technical control of himself, of his instrument. I mean, as they would say, in terms of the acting. He could do things with his voice, it was a crazy thing, I was like going, "Oh, you can go lower." And then he would. I was like, "That's amazing." He went through this process of searching for where it felt like that voice should sit. One of the things that I was asking Rob about, he has an incredible ear for mimicry and accents. He can pick up anyone's accent. There's no dialect coach, this doesn't happen, that's just who he is. He's an incredible person. "

Reeves noted that he felt one of Pattinson's key routes into finding a character was through the voice. "You told me if you played someone who had exactly your accent, thjat your voice would probably not come out in your voice, and that's one of your ways in," stated Reeves, now in the proverbial interviewer chair. "It just seems to me that you have a very special process," he continued, to which Pattinson responded:

"The one thing about this character, is, well, I mean, it seems obvious in retrospect, but you don't really realize that a lot of it, the whole character, the whole performance, is your voice, and it's kind of how many different shapes you can do with your mouth. But yeah, you don't realize it until you're doing it, and you're like, 'Oh, there has to be kind of subtle intonation changes and stuff.'"

The Batman skids into theaters — and only theaters — on March 4. The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as polic commissioner James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

‘The Batman’: Michael Giacchino Reveals His Chilling Theme for The Riddler Riddle me this: What has keys but can't open any locks?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email