With Robert Eggers' Nosferatu already garnering rave reviews and sinking its fangs into the global box office, the holiday season has quickly given way to a renewed fascination with vampires, and superhero fans looking to quench their thirst for fictional blood are thankfully in luck. The Batman vs. Dracula, the 2005 animated film that takes place in the universe of 2004's criminally underrated The Batman series, is the perfect follow-up for anyone looking for a more entertaining alternative to Nosferatu's disturbing ambiance. The film combines classic Batman action with unsettling scenes of iconic vampire horror, bringing the best of both to life in a face-off sure to engage superhero fans and horror buffs alike.

What is ‘The Batman vs. Dracula’ About?

Just as the title of the film suggests, The Batman vs. Dracula's main plot pits the bloodsucking legend against Gotham's nocturnal playboy billionaire, delivering the kind of supernatural Batman storyline that has yet to translate to live action. After the Penguin (Tom Kenny) accidentally unearths an ancient tomb in Gotham Cemetery, a drop of the supervillain's blood resurrects the ancient lord of vampires, who has been forcefully transplanted from his Transylvanian resting place in the centuries since his death. Quickly turning the avian trespasser into his servant and sucking blood to regain his former strength, it doesn't take long for Dracula (Peter Stormare) to gather an army of vampiric children, at which point the legend sets his sights on turning Gotham into his very own city of the undead.

Simultaneously, The Batman (Rino Romano) has to contend with both a string of recent disappearances and Bruce Wayne's budding relationship with Vicky Vale (Tara Strong), who is determined to meet the man behind the playboy's social mask. As more people go missing and Batman himself witnesses one grisly scene after another, the stage is set for the confrontation between Gotham's protector and its rising lord of death. What follows is a bloody installment in Batman history that cements The Batman vs. Dracula as one of the character's best animated movies, supplying audiences with plenty of memorable moments as both opponents race against sunrise to determine who deserves to rule the night.

‘The Batman vs. Dracula’ Makes the Most of Classic Vampire Tropes and Gotham's Iconic Rogues