We all know that Bruce Wayne is Batman, but what about the rest of the Wayne family? Learn more about Bruce's heritage here!

Now that The Batman has been released, there might be some questions, and a bit of confusion, about the history of Gotham City's most influential family. The Waynes have been a part of Gotham since before the city was even built, and Batman's legacy would long outlive even the life of Bruce Wayne. The history of the Waynes has been chronicled in shows like Gotham and Pennyworth and has even been explored in films like Batman Begins, but the comic book history of this important family is a bit more vast and expansive than you might have otherwise known.

Throughout the years, some of Batman's worst foes have tried to sully the Wayne name, drawing false connections, planting faulty evidence, and even trying to drive Bruce to believe that his parents weren't even his own. Even books like Geoff Johns' Batman: Earth One and films like Joker challenge the general narrative that Thomas and Martha Wayne were "good people" on a "righteous mission." This is even further strengthened by super villains like his ancestor Dr. Simon Hurt, his longtime foe Ra's al Ghul, or more recent enemies like the Court of Owls have all tried to get into Batman's head, breaking him for good, but to no avail. Batman knows his family history, and soon you will too.

The Days of Old

Image via Warner Bros.

While the exact history of the Wayne family has often changed over time due to various company-wide reboots, there are some stories that have either remained consistent or have become staples in Wayne history. The modern Wayne family's descendants hail primarily from western and Northern Europe, with ancestors from England, Scotland, France, and the northern Norse regions.

Among them, Bruce's long-lost ancestor, Sir Gawain, a knight who served as a member of King Arthur's famed Round Table in Camelot. Gawain (also called geVain in Batman: The Chalice) was King Arthur's nephew and fought valiantly against witches, dragons, and other medieval opponents during the 6th century in order to protect the Holy Grail. He would even fight alongside the famed Silent Knight, who was an ancestor of the Kent family (of Superman fame) and one of Hawkman's past lives.

Hundreds of years later, a hero known only as "the Bat Man" would fight ice giants alongside the Viking Prince as chronicled in issues of Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight. This Norse legend would be passed down among generations, further strengthening Bruce Wayne's own connection to the bat identity. A few centuries later, Sir Gaweyne de Weyne, a French knight of the Scottish court, would fight during the Crusades, giving his life to protect the city of Jerusalem (as told in Batman: Scottish Connection).

Early American History

Image via DC Comics

By the 1600s, Bruce's ancestors had made the trip across the pond to what would one day become the United States of America. His Scottish ancestor, Nathaniel Wayne, ended up in a colony that would one day become Gotham City where he worked faithfully as a witch hunter. In the limited series Batman: The Return of Bruce Wayne, a time-displaced Bruce Wayne would be sent to Nathaniel's time, only for a local witch to fall in love with him. Of course, when Bruce was whisked off to his next time-traveling destination, the witch cursed Nathaniel and all the Wayne family before she was burned at the stake.

This curse seemed to have some sort of effect, as over a hundred years later Nathaniel's descendant named Thomas Wayne would engage in human sacrifices as a form of worship to an evil bat-demon known as Barbatos (made popular in the recent Dark Nights: Death Metal crossover). These rituals allowed Thomas a sort of immortality and as he continued his devil-worship, he would live on well into the next 200 years. Eventually, he would adopt the identity of Dr. Simon Hurt, form the villainous Black Glove organization, and torment Batman's world before the Dark Knight would defeat him.

During the American Revolutionary War, Darius Wayne and his brother "Mad" Anthony were patriots who fought for American independence. It wouldn't take long before Darius became a war hero though after he successfully took out a British naval vessel. In his honor, construction began on what would become Wayne Manor, though the Wayne family wouldn't live there for another few generations according to Wayne family tradition as told in Grant Morrison's Batman and Robin.

Tales of American Heroism

Image via DC Comics

Long after the Revolution, Darius' descendant Charles Wayne bought all the unwanted swampland in the area for basically nothing. This land would become Gotham City, and Charles would be the first to develop it. Although he only lived until the age of 52 (where he died of tuberculosis), the 1997 Batman: Secret Files and Origins one-shot states that he was able to acquire a vast fortune that he then passed onto his sons, Joshua and Solomon.

After they purchased Wayne Manor (which they ironically didn't move into due to a bat infestation), Joshua and Solomon, avid abolitionists, would use the underground cave systems to smuggle freed slaves to Canada. This cave system would one day become the Batcave. As Joshua and Solomon followed their moral and religious convictions, the former was eventually killed after bounty hunters discovered their Underground Railroad operation. Solomon, a just judge and unwilling to back down, would continue on his brother's work.

Eventually, Solomon would help build all of Gotham and would father a son, Alan, before his death at the age of 104. Although he lived twice as long as his own father, and accomplished an incredible amount in his time, Solomon died seeing what Gotham would become, only wishing he could have done more. Solomon's son Alan would go on to revolutionize the railroad system in Gotham and founded what would one day become Wayne Enterprises.

It would eventually be revealed that Alan was killed by Gotham's oldest criminal elite, the Court of Owls, in an attempt to silence his paranoia revolving around their takeover of the city. But before his death, Alan fathered a child of his own, Kenneth Wayne. Kenneth would soon start Wayne Chemical, another branch of the family business, before dying fairly young like his father. His widow, Laura Elizabeth Wayne, would raise their son Patrick on her own, while also running the family business.

After his mother's death, Patrick took over for himself and would expand the Wayne brand even further with WayneTech, WayneCorp, and other Wayne-business ventures. After years of hardship, Patrick and his wife would eventually bear two children: Agatha and Thomas Wayne.

The Tragedy of Thomas and Martha Wayne

Image via Warner Bros.

Not really the business type, Thomas Wayne went to medical school to become a doctor with the sole goal of helping those in need. A devout Christian, Thomas served as a missionary to help provide medical aid to some developing countries in the Caribbean. Upon his return to Gotham, Thomas would become one of the city's most accomplished surgeons and even helped more with the Wayne family business. More than his medical and financial accomplishments though, Thomas was most well-known as a philanthropist who used his vast wealth to help heal his city.

It wouldn't be long after his return to Gotham that Thomas would meet the lovely Martha Kane (from another family of "Gotham elites"). Thomas and Martha would soon be married, and the two would continue to fight for the soul of Gotham with everything they could muster. At some point, for a masquerade ball, Thomas would adopt a proto-"Bat-Man" outfit that he would wear as he fought off a band of criminals. This event has since been retconned from the mainstream continuity, but the fun foreshadowing of his son's own heroic legacy is worth the mention.

After his family had served the Waynes for generations, Alfred Pennyworth soon took over as the butler for Thomas, Martha, and their son Bruce. This was after his own father, Jarvis Pennyworth, retired (and was quickly murdered) after being blackmailed by the Court of Owls to cause a car accident, triggering the premature birth and eventual death of Thomas and Martha's second son, Thomas Wayne Jr. (though some would have Bruce believing that his brother is still alive...). Though Bruce grew up without a brother, Alfred faithfully served as his closest friend and confidant.

One of the most famous stories from Bruce's childhood is when he fell into the same caves that his ancestors had previously used to smuggle freed slaves beneath Wayne Manor. In this cave, Bruce encountered a bunch of bats before his father pulled him back out. Terrified, it would be these creatures that would inspire his identity as Batman, sparking fear into the hearts of criminals the same way he was once afraid.

Of course, the most notable story involving Thomas and Martha Wayne is their death, which we have seen played out again and again. Their deaths at the hands of the criminal Joe Chill would trigger Bruce's desire for vengeance, and his eventual destiny as Batman. After his parents' deaths, Alfred would raise Bruce as if he were his own son, and Bruce would eventually come to see Alfred as every bit his father as Thomas was.

The Bat-Family

After Bruce became Batman, the Wayne Family would sort of evolve into more of a Bat Family. Rather than settling down as his ancestors did (though there are some versions of Batman that do this), Bruce committed his life to helping Gotham as the city's dark avenger. After taking down the Gotham mob and taking on various supervillains, Batman would eventually find a family of his own.

In the following years, Bruce would legally adopt the first three Robins, Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Tim Drake, as his own sons, and would even adopt (before the recent reboot) the second Batgirl, Cassandra Cain, as his daughter. Bruce would go on to have more children than most of his ancestors, just not strictly by blood. Of course, after a few steamy encounters with Talia al Ghul (the daughter of Batman's sworn enemy Ra's al Ghul), Bruce would eventually father his own biological child, a young boy named Damien, now the current Robin.

Throughout the years, Bruce has had a plethora of love interests, but none quite compare to Selina Kyle aka Catwoman. Bruce and Selina's love is a bit different in that there seems to be an end in sight for the two of them. Although the pair's recent wedding ended in disaster, the current Batman/Catwoman series continues to develop their romance, even going so far as to include a future in which they had gotten married and grown old together.

In some stories, Batman and Catwoman's marriage results in the birth of their own daughter, Helena Wayne, who takes on the role of the Huntress to protect Gotham. Though Helena has existed in various comic book timelines, the mainstream Batman and Catwoman do not yet have a daughter, though there's always time...

Whatever the future holds for the Waynes, the past is clear that they are a family of faithful heroes who do their best to serve their communities, even under the threat of death. If there's one thing that Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy or Matt Reeves' recent The Batman have taught us, it's that Batman never quits, and he will always fight for those who can't fight for themselves. The Waynes have always done this, and they always will.

