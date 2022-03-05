If you’re a fan of comic books or superhero movies, or you have a heartbeat, you’ve likely heard about The Batman, the latest (and perhaps boldest) adaptation of our favorite cowled and gravelly-voiced hero to hit the silver screen. Writer and director Matt Reeves’ clear and distinct take on Batman and the colorful characters that populate his world introduces us to a much darker and more complicated universe than we might be used to. In other words, if you loved Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, then you will be a happy bat-camper.

Rather than having the Riddler (Paul Dano) be a goofy, neon-green trickster like he’s been portrayed in the past, he’s a deeply disturbed terrorist-type figure who targets Gotham City’s most elite individuals and livestreams his crimes in order to invoke and spread fear throughout the city. And, in typical Riddler fashion, he leaves behind his signature question mark symbol and a number of enigmatic clues for his foes to solve. The Penguin (Colin Farrell), similar to the Riddler, is trying to make a name for himself as both a mobster and as one of the most fearsome folks in Gotham. And rather than being a jaded and experienced crime fighter, Batman (Robert Pattinson) has only been at it for two years, and is much more preoccupied by his own inner demons than the ones that haunt the gloomy streets of Gotham.

While Reeves certainly does leave his fingerprints all over this film, he’s also sure to adhere to some tried-and-true character traits and relationships that comic book fans have been captivated by for decades. The most obvious one being the tense push-and-pull, emotionally-charged dynamic between Batman (Pattinson) and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), two strong-willed, traumatized, and mysterious individuals who have a lot more in common with each other than they’d probably like to admit. Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, Selina Kyle first clawed her way into the caped crusader’s life in Batman #1 in 1940, with the intention of being an equivocal foe. Yes, she’s a thief, but she would also become Batman’s on-again, off-again love interest for decades.

It’s also important to note that this legendary character wasn’t originally known as Catwoman. Batman #1 introduces her as “The Cat” as she disguises herself as an elderly woman in an attempt to steal something she can never seem to get enough of: jewelry. Aboard a fancy yacht, she hopes to blend in as a casual party goer, and snatch the unattended loot. Robin had a feeling someone might do this, and boarded the boat as well. Batman shows up to the party fashionably late and he and Robin catch her right before she escapes. Not only do they discover she was hiding the necklace in a bandage, but they remove her wig and makeup, revealing her to actually be a beautiful young woman.

She wastes no time in her debut story letting Batman know where her intentions lie, and even boldly tempts him to drop his good-guy persona and join her for a life of bat-cat crime. Selina’s so manipulative that Batman almost considers this wild notion for a split second, but ultimately declines the offer. He does, much to Robin's frustration, “accidentally” let her escape to safety as he admits he’s a bit swoon. Selina’s fearless, flirtatious, and unstoppable…and she knows it.

One group who thought they could stop her, however, was the Comics Code Authority. Despite popularity amongst fans, Catwoman had a startling leave of absence from 1954 to 1966. The CCA is likely to blame for this extended disappearance, as Catwoman violated many of their new and overly-strict rules. She’d routinely escape the authorities, often thanks to Batman letting her, and it was argued that her seductive and sly nature made committing crimes look “cool” and could have a bad influence on readers.

The campy Batman television series starring Adam West as Batman and Burt Ward as Robin debuted in 1966 and featured many of Batman’s iconic enemies. Among the members of Batman’s Rogues Gallery that made it onto the show was none other than everyone’s favorite feline foe, Catwoman. In the series, she was played by three different actresses, but the role is mostly associated with Julie Newmar. The series’ unprecedented success is most likely why Catwoman was able to paw her way back to the pages in 1966 in Superman’s Girlfriend Lois Lane #70.

As with the other two main villains featured in The Batman, Catwoman has been adapted for the big and small screen several times. Michelle Pfeiffer donned a shiny catsuit and whip in Tim Burton’s 1992 movie Batman Returns alongside Danny DeVito’s curmudgeonly Penguin. There were even plans of a Catwoman spin-off with Pfeiffer, and despite her enthusiasm, the project fell through. A little over a decade later, however, Halle Berry would assume the title role in 2004’s Catwoman. Rather than play Selina Kyle, Berry’s character Patience Phillips was an artist who worked for a makeup company, and the movie as a whole was very different from what readers knew from the comics. The movie, which also starred Sharon Stone, was far from perfect and was a critical and commercial flop. Fortunately, actress Anne Hathaway greatly redeemed the character in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. In sharp contrast to Berry’s interpretation, Hathaway’s cat-like characteristics were merely hinted at in the film, and, staying true to her comic book roots, she’s a jewel thief who isn’t afraid to disclose her feelings to Batman.

Over the years, Catwoman has been thrust into numerous diverse storylines and been given competing origin stories. It’s revealed in Batman #62 for example, that she was a flight attendant who ventured into a life of crime after suffering amnesia from a plane crash. But, she later tells Batman that it was a made up story, and that she was actually lying about being in an abusive marriage. While she’s most known for being a thief, Catwoman’s crimes have also led to murder. That wasn’t much of a deterrent for Batman, who succumbed to his temptations and ended up marrying and having a child with his long-time adversary. For a time, she shed her crime-ridden ways and, under Batman’s wing, helped protect Gotham. Author Frank Miller and artist David Mazzucchelli’s story arc, known collectively as Batman: Year One, tells a more controversial origin story for the burglar. According to their interpretation, Selina Kyle was a prostitute and dominatrix who had a particular affinity for cats, and was actually inspired by Batman to embark on a life of crime.

Zoë Kravitz embraces the femme-fatale apsects of her character and leans into her devious and deceitful persona. In The Batman, Selina’s a nightclub waitress, drug dealer, and cat burglar who crosses paths with Batman after her roommate goes missing. The two strays bond over their desire to save those in need, with her flirtatious tendencies contributing to Batman continually questioning the ambiguous line between good versus evil. Kravitz intensely prepped for her role in order to give the iconic and beloved villain the most sophisticated and authentic portrayal. She told Empire that in addition to studying the way lions and cats fight, they all put a lot of thought into how a person of her build could prove to be a worthy and deadly adversary for Batman. “What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement.”

Grab your popcorn. The Batman is currently in theaters.

10 Iconic Catwoman Performances Choosing a favorite Catwoman isn't easy, but we've narrowed it down to ten.

