Much has been said online about Paul Dano's interpretation of Gotham super-baddie The Riddler in Matt Reeves' The Batman, with many noting his similarities to the real-life Zodiac Killer — the man who stalked and tormented Californians back in the '60s. (You've probably seen the David Fincher thriller about it.) The director, along with his film's stars, recently spoke at a press event that Collider was part of, and it turns out one of the reasons he picked The Riddler was actually the Zodiac himself.

Reeves talked about how he realized the Zodiac's modus operandi — leaving out a trail of clues, ciphers, and communications to the police, in a sick game of cat and mouse — sounds like a "horrifying version of the Riddler". First and foremost, Reeves "didn't want to do an origin story, and I knew that I wanted to do a story that would lean into the detective side of Batman," so who would be a better fit than a mass-murderer who baits crime stoppers? He expanded:

"I wanted to do a Batman story where he was already Batman, but he still was in early days, had to find a way to sort of really evolve. I wanted to do a story that the investigation of this particular mystery would lead him back to something very personal, and would rock him to his core. So knowing that I wanted to do that kind of thing, I started sort of, from Long Halloween, I was thinking about the sort of Calendar Man and the idea of the different sort of killings. Then this idea came to me and I thought, well, we do a thing where at these crimes, there's correspondence left for the Batman."

Reeves notes further that the whole power of Batman is in "being anonymous," and how unsettling it would be if that anonymity was disrupted. "I thought, well, that's a great way in. As I started thinking about that and trying to ground it, I thought about the Zodiac," the director said. "I thought about how the Zodiac, in this horrific way, left all of this sort of disturbing, these ciphers and these communications to the police and to the newspapers and how unsettling that was." He continued:

"I thought, wow, that actually sounds like a horrifying version of the Riddler, because he was leaving all these puzzles. So the Riddler was part of the conception very early on in trying to figure out, which of the Rogues Gallery characters would communicate in that way with Batman. So that happened right away. Then I started thinking, well, to me, what's interesting, like I said before, it's not his origin, but I thought it would be interesting, that as you followed the details of the crime, that it would take him across the paths of these other characters."

One important difference between this Riddler and The Riddler of old, the comics, and indeed the Zodiac, is how the ciphers and puzzles are distributed. In The Batman, social media plays a significant role. On that, Reeves said:

"It was very important to me that Gotham not be New York, not be Chicago, not be any particular city, I wanted you to feel like, wow, this is a place we've never been before, but it feels absolutely like an iconic American city, a really corrupt, messed up place, but I wanted it to be much of our world. As I was doing that, I was thinking, okay, so he wouldn't write to the Chronicle the way that Zodiac did. He would start using social media, because that's what it would be. And this idea of the kind of viral communication, I just wanted it to be very much of our world. So that's kind of how that came about."

The Batman hits theaters on March 4 and also stars Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as polic commissioner James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

