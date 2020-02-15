Filming on Warner Bros.’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the storied Caped Crusader has begun. This means his co-star, Zoë Kravitz, is also at work bringing her character, the equally storied Catwoman, to life. The shoes of a beloved DC Comics character like Catwoman are big ones to fill, but Kravitz’s latest comments should appeal to fans who are curious about what she’ll bring to the role.
While speaking with Variety about her new Hulu series High Fidelity (a reboot of the ’90s movie starring John Cusack), Kravitz opened up about playing Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman. Kravitz is the latest actor to play Catwoman since she first appeared onscreen back in the 1960s. Over the years, different takes on Catwoman have been played by Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, and more. But Kravitz doesn’t seem to be letting the performance history of Catwoman affect her approach to the role. She explained,
Image via Warner Bros.
“It was a little scary, but also whenever I get nervous about something, I feel it pushes me to a better place anyway, so I welcome the nerves. If you start focusing too much on what people are going to think you’re doing yourself a disservice, it’s almost like you’re putting your energy in the wrong place. Of course, I want to honor the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with Catwoman I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world.”
Kravitz and her co-star Pattinson do have one big thing in common coming into The Batman: They’ll be playing characters who have both been portrayed by a ton of notable actors and characters who have been embraced in very particular ways by fans over time. While Kravitz is going deep to find her own version of Catwoman, she also spoke to Variety at her relief and excitement on collaborating with Pattinson for this movie. It sure sounds like it’s a good thing these two are in the trenches together:
Image via Warner Bros.
“I’ve never worked with him before, but we’ve been together for the last few weeks, I had to camera test with him and now we’ve been training together and rehearsing together and he’s just a delightful person and such a wonderful, thoughtful actor. I think he’s perfect for the role and it’s going to be such an adventure. I’m excited to have him as my partner in crime and to be there to support each other, because it’s intense. It’s going to be a long shoot and there’s a lot of pressure, and I know he has my back and I have his.”
We’ve already seen Pattinson’s camera test in the iconic Batman cape, cowl, and armor but have yet to see the results of his test with Kravitz (but, uh, can we see it soon, Matt Reeves?). In spite of this, Kravitz’s praise of Pattinson and insights to her off-camera relationship with the actor should indicate that this actor is in the right headspace to go full-tilt into breathing new life into the Batman world.
Image via Warner Bros.
Image via Warner Bros.
The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021. For more, check out our calendar of superhero movie release dates through 2022.