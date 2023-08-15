The Big Picture Wayne's World, despite its universal acclaim and success, faced numerous difficulties during its production, including clashes between director Penelope Spheeris and lead actor Mike Myers.

Myers was reportedly difficult to work with, becoming increasingly grumpy during filming, and even going on tantrums over certain scenes, such as the "Bohemian Rhapsody" sequence.

The disputes over the final cut of the film led to Spheeris being fired from directing Wayne's World 2, as producer Lorne Michaels sided with Myers. Despite the challenges, Wayne's World remains a timeless comedy beloved by many.

Wayne's World is one of the few SNL sketches that had the opportunity to be made into a movie. There were no expectations when it came to its production, release, or even its reception. Three decades and $183 million later, it remains both a surprising and resounding success. Almost everybody loves it, the pop culture world continues to promote it, and geeks do their best to be worthy in its presence. With its universal acclaim, it would only seem reasonable to think that the production of the picture went as smoothly as its success — it didn't. Top stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey were reportedly at odds, and its director Penelope Spheeris was encountering difficulties in managing her set.

Penelope Spheeris' Troubles on Set

Wayne's World was slowly but surely becoming one of the most popular segments on Saturday Night Live. By 1991, Paramount Pictures took a leap of faith and started production on the feature-length film. Spheeris was given the opportunity of a lifetime to helm the movie. During this time, she had already made The Decline of Western Civilization, a documentary on the LA punk-rock scene. Her connections within the music industry made her a tailor-made choice for the film, and she pounced on the chance to advance her career. She was used to filming rock bands, and her first time directing actors proved to be a wake-up call.

Spheeris reportedly clashed with a lot of people on set, particularly with lead star Myers. Even early into his stellar career, Mike Myers had a bit of a reputation for being difficult to work with, according to Entertainment Weekly. The decline of his father's health during this time didn't help matters, reportedly contributing to his increasing grumpiness. Familiar with such challenges, Spheeris had dealt with uncooperative groups before. In The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years, Guns N' Roses, known for their difficult reputation, withdrew from filming at the eleventh hour.

EW notes Spheeris' statement that Myers was "emotionally needy, and got more difficult as the shoot came along," including an infamous moment where the actor stormed off of the set when his bagel didn't have margarine on it. The disputes weren't only limited to the food on set, but also in what or what shouldn't be included. The "Bohemian Rhapsody" sequence, arguably the best bit of the film, was apparently an idea that Myers did not favor. He repeatedly went on tantrums over the scene and was calmed down by Spheeris' daughter, who happened to be assigned by the filmmaker to bring the actor any snacks he liked.

Penelope Spheeris and Mike Myers Clashed Over 'Wayne's World' Final Cut

When filming wrapped, Spheeris again clashed with Myers regarding what should and should not be included. The actor's father had passed away, and he missed its first test screenings. While the audience in the test screenings absolutely loved the cut, as Spheeris notes, Mike was on the opposite side of the spectrum. When he finally had the opportunity to see the film, he watched it alone and meticulously noted each and every single joke that did and did not land. He had 11 pages of notes afterward, which the filmmaker considers to have absolutely "sucked." Myers also wanted to cut a scene where Stacy (Lara Flynn Boyle) crashes her bike because "she was getting the laugh and not him."

The growing disputes over the final cut came to a head when she went to Lorne Michaels, the film's producer, to air out her grievances. She mentions that entertaining Myers' wishes would lead to creative drawbacks which would hamper not only her vision, but the entire film as well. Michaels, seemingly protective of his star, sided with Myers and told Spheeris that she would be canned from making the sequel if she did not give in to the actor's wishes. She told Myers that she would not change the cut, and Michaels, true to his word, did not hire Spheeris to direct Wayne's World 2. Spheeris eventually acquiesced to some of Myers' requested changes, but the final cut was mostly from her original vision. Spheeris was devastated over her firing, and reportedly did not speak to Michaels ever again.

Michael Myers and Dana Carvey's Feud

The post-production of the movie also cracked open the surprisingly unstable relationship between stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey. Part of the nature of comedians is to one-up each other, and Carvey and Myers were no different on set. However, it wasn't just the mere spirit of competition, but also a sense of jealousy of sorts. A source inside the production mentioned to EW that Myers did not want Carvey to be in the movie because it would take away from his spotlight.

It is interesting to say the least, considering that Carvey admitted to Howard Stern they were never planned to be a duo. Myers just invited Carvey to be a part of the SNL sketch, for which he is certainly grateful. This planted the seeds of an infamous feud and reached a fever pitch when Carvey accused Myers of ripping him off. The villainous Dr. Evil's pinky gesture from Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and its succeeding sequels took inspiration from Carvey's impressions of Lorne Michaels, according to him, and the mutual disagreement raged on for many years. They have since patched things up and have become closer than ever, according to Carvey himself. They have also been on several reunions, most recently at the 2019 Oscars, where the two re-enacted their roles and introduced Bohemian Rhapsody. No other actors were more fitting of having the honor.

The Legacy of 'Wayne's World'​​​​​​

Despite the tumultuous circumstances that plagued its production, Wayne's World remains a hallmark of comedy that will be enjoyed for years to come. It is a colorful pathway to a beloved time in music and culture, with hilarious cameos from stars such as Chris Farley, Alice Cooper, and Meat Loaf, to name a few. The comedy it offers is timeless, quoted by music nerds, rock stars, and everyone in between. Transcendent is the perfect world to describe the film that transformed Mike Myers and Dana Carvey into household names. Objectively speaking, it is statistically impossible to measure the impact of this feature, but one thing is for sure: it got everyone's attention by urging them to live in the now.