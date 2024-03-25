The Big Picture The Baxters on Prime Video is a faith-based adaptation focusing on family struggles and redemption.

Season 1 follows daughter Kari dealing with marital infidelity while her parents face their own challenges.

An exclusive preview of Episode 6 shows the loving parents, played by Ted McGinley and Roma Downey, finding comfort in each other during tough times.

It's almost time to meet The Baxters on Prime Video. Starting on March 28, the titular family at the center of a franchise of best-selling faith-based novels by author Karen Kingsbury will move into their new streaming home just in time for Easter with a ten-episode adaptation starring Roma Downey and Ted McGinley. As Elizabeth and John Baxter, the pair will be the heads of the Baxter family, as both they and their kids experience and overcome the trials and tribulations of life with and without God. Ahead of the premiere, Collider can share an exclusive preview of Episode 6 which shows the loving couple finding comfort in one another in a difficult time.

Season 1 of The Baxters is based on the first book in the series, Redemption, following one of the family's adult daughters, Kari (Ali Cobrin), amid a crisis in her marriage. After she discovers her college professor husband Tim (Brandon Hirsch) is having an affair with one of his students, Kari is left to come to terms with the betrayal and decide for herself whether love can endure in such a situation. As she makes her choice, she'll seek the help of her family and faith to determine whether it's worth working with her husband to redeem their marriage or if it's better to move on. While she's the focus of the first season, her parents have their own problems to confront too.

In the sneak peek, John finds the time to catch up with Elizabeth after work has kept him busier than usual. They share a tender moment as Elizabeth recounts her chance encounter with Lilian Ashford, played by guest star Kathie Lee Gifford, at the church. There's some unresolved business between the two women, yet Elizabeth can't find the words to tell her what she needs to, leaving her feeling guilty for not reaching out. However, John reassures her that she's only human and that saying the right thing can be difficult. The scene is a tease of the supportive dynamic within the Baxter family as they face not only crises of faith but self-doubt.

Who Else Stars in 'The Baxters'?

Image via Prime Video

The Baxters hails from Lightworkers Media, the faith-based banner of Downey and her husband and reality competition mastermind Mark Burnett who also helped produce the 2016 Ben-Hur remake. At the helm for the family drama series is Jessie Rosen with a cast that also includes iCarly's Josh Plasse as Luke Baxter alongside Masey McLain as Ashley Baxter, Cassidy Gifford as Reagan Decker, Reilly Anspaugh as Erin Baxter, and Emily Peterson as Brooke Baxter. Season 1 will also include Jake Allyn, Damien Leake, and Orel De La Mota as guest stars alongside Gifford.

All ten episodes of The Baxters premiere on Prime Video on March 28. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.