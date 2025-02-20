British detective series have a long and lasting legacy on televisions across the world, with the likes of Life on Mars, Broadchurch, and Line of Duty dazzling audiences in the past twenty years alone. Another such success from across the pond is The Bay, a gritty crime drama created by Daragh Carville and Richard Clarke for ITV. After four successful seasons from 2019 to 2023, the announcement of a fifth felt like an inevitability, although many had hoped the wait might not have been for this long.

After being kept in the dark for the best part of two years, news broke today that made the millions of The Bay fans beam with joy, as confirmation arrived that Season 5 would be debuting sooner than expected. Officially, Season 5 of The Bay will launch on ITV on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 9 p.m. BST. Along with the announcement of a release date, the first trailer for Season 5 was also dropped and is available to watch below. The Morecambe-based crime drama returns with the brilliant Marsha Thomason back at the helm as DS Jenn Townsend, following her taking over the lead role from Morven Christie's DS Lisa Armstrong prior to Season 3.

Other characters set to return in Season 5 include Daniel Ryan as DI Anthony 'Tony' Manning, Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson, and Andrew Dowbiggin as DS James Clarke, with new faces also joining the ensemble, including Happy Valley alum Olwen May and star of The Full Monty, Tara Lynne O’Neill. Several actors will also guest star in Season 5, including Leanne Best of Cold Feet fame, Neil Maskell, New Tricks' David Troughton, Stephen Wight, and Ceallach Spellman.

What is 'The Bay' Season 5 About?

The Bay is already known for its gritty, immersive depictions of swirling mysteries, with a huge 6 million UK viewers tuning in to catch the Season 4 finale. Season 5 has a high bar to live up to, especially when considering the strong 74% Rotten Tomatoes audience score the show boasts. Well, if the synopsis for Season 5 is anything to go by, this is going to be yet another gripping season of top-tier British drama.

The synopsis for Season 5 reads:

"When 23-year-old university student Hannah is found dead on the edge of the docks, Morecambe’s MIU team has another case to solve – Jenn, who is returning to work following the death of her father, pushes aside her own grief to support Hannah’s bitterly divided family. With the stakes of the investigation high, Jenn and the team dig deeper into the case, uncovering hidden friendships and secret liaisons as anger rises in the student community. As the intensity increases and the team peel back the complicated layers of Hannah’s life and the secrets within it, Jenn must reconcile her personal and professional struggles as she grapples to solve the case, come to terms with her own loss, and build bridges with her family."

