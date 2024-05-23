Disney + has not only become a home for the MCU and the Star Wars franchise, but it has also been a resort for fans to connect with their favorite musicians through documentaries and immersive concert films. The Beach Boys is the next project to join the platform, and it will follow the titular band's early stages, accomplishments in the music scene, challenges that they faced trying to make a name for themselves, and what has happened since their break-up in 1998. The documentary directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny has members of the group reuniting 60 years after their formation and features special appearances from well-known artists like Janelle Monáe and Lindsey Buckingham. In case you look forward to joining this captivating trip down music memory lane, here is when the film about the California band will land on the streaming service.

A pop staple from the '60s, The Beach Boys have a history-making journey. The group, initially composed of siblings Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and their friend Al Jardine, were notable for writing music about surfing, chasing girls, and driving cars. Their upbeat tunes are only a small picture of their roller coaster ride, and an upcoming documentary about their trajectory will showcase both the good and the bad that the band endured throughout their career.

Disney announced in March that a film retelling the band's major accomplishments would come out soon and upon sharing news about the doc, they also revealed the film's release date. After a long wait, fans will finally be able to stream The Beach Boys starting Friday, May 24.

When Will 'The Beach Boys' Be on Streaming?

The streaming release date for The Beach Boys is also May 24 and will be added to the service at 3:01 am EST. As previously mentioned, the documentary will be exclusively available on Disney+, which has become a go-to streaming platform for music docs and concert movies. If you aren't a subscriber, there are two main plans to consider if you are looking forward to watching the doc:

Watch the Trailer for 'The Beach Boys'

The official trailer for the documentary came out on April 9, 2024, and it starts with the band in the studio running a recording session. The clip then transitions to the musicians and music experts weighing in on The Beach Boys phenomenon that emerged in the '60s, with the group becoming the definition of the "California dream". Upon listening to one of their upbeat tunes, fans were able to immediately feel like they were transported to a California beach in the summer. Although the band's music is cheerful and made the crowds go wild during their prime, The Beach Boys faced several challenges behind the scenes, and the trailer hints that the documentary will reveal some untold truths about their trajectory. From competing with The Beatles to Murry Wilson selling some of the group's songs without permission, the film won't shy away from the hardships that they endured along the way and pay tribute to members of the band who are no longer with us today.

What Is 'The Beach Boys' About?

Image via Disney+

Here is the official synopsis, provided by Disney +:

“The Beach Boys” is a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come. The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, Bruce Johnston, plus other luminaries in the music business, including Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder, and Don Was. Viewers will also hear from the group’s Carl and Dennis Wilson in their own words, plus view a new interview with Blondie Chaplin and hear audio from Ricky Fataar."

Other Music Documentaries Like 'The Beach Boys' to Watch Next

After watching The Beach Boys, you might want to venture into similar titles. Here are a few music documentaries that also pull back the curtain and allow viewers to know the stories behind the songs they have grown to love. They are also filled with behind-the-scenes footage, never-before-seen images, and performances, and will likely make you more enamored by the artists that these films focus on.

'Let It Be' (1970)

Image via Disney+

After this documentary was out of circulation for decades, Peter Jackson's team was able to restore the original footage of Let It Be and re-release it on Disney +. The film, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, explores the making of The Beatles' last studio album of the same name. Viewers can catch a glimpse of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr at the Apple Corps' rooftop in London, where they recorded the title track and performed for the last time together. The project came out one month after the band announced their split, which made fans watch it with a heavy heart because they were never going to see the Fab Five singing and playing side by side again. Nowadays, with its re-release, viewers can look at the doc with a newfound sense of appreciation, since it captures the creative process of one of rock's most influential groups.

'Moonage Daydream' (2022)

Similarly to The Beach Boys, this David Bowie documentary offers a trip down memory lane, showing the artist's humble beginnings and transition into becoming a rock icon. The film shows a different side to the "Let's Dance" singer, who was drawn to art in all shapes and forms aside from his performing duties. Whether it was through painting or dressing up, Bowie was notorious for the many ways he conveyed his artistry, and Moonage Daydream is a montage of several interviews and film clips that help the audience understand the musician's creativity. It doesn't really focus too much on retelling Bowie's trajectory but rather on immersing viewers in the British icon's vision of the world around him through stunning visuals and sonic elements.

'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' (2024)

Image via Hulu

Bon Jovi might've risen to prominence in the '80s (a while after The Beach Boys), but their docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is an ideal watch for anyone urging for more stories behind the music. Through four episodes, the series is able to transport viewers back to when the group started off in New Jersey and slowly began to conquer the world with their breakthrough hits. Similarly to The Beach Boys documentary, this title also features an exclusive look into the band's career and insights from the members themselves as well as people from their inner circle. The docuseries is also transparent about Bon Jovi's struggles (both physical setbacks and members leaving the main lineup).

