The Big Picture Disney+ will showcase The Beach Boys documentary on May 24, celebrating the band's legendary impact on pop music.

Fans can expect new interviews with band members, Carl and Dennis Wilson, as well as additional appearances from music industry stars.

The documentary, directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny, promises an in-depth look at The Beach Boys' legacy.

Disney+ is adding another gem to the long list of their documentaries with the upcoming title, The Beach Boys, which celebrates the legendary band that revolutionized pop music in the 1960s. The Beach Boys rose to prominence back in the day and went on to influence generations of rock and pop music with their distinguished vocal harmonies, relatable lyrics, and musical ingenuity.

To mark the occasion, a new image from the doc has been unveiled, that sees the band playing in their iconic striped shirts. The upcoming documentary will take an in-depth look at their legacy, chronicling their humble beginnings and rise to stardom. Elaborating on it will be The Beach Boys’ aka Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston in all-new interviews. Fans will also get to know new details from the group’s Carl and Dennis Wilson in their own words, while the documentary also includes a new interview with Blondie Chaplin and new audio from Ricky Fataar.

Fans can also expect to see some other known faces from the music business including the likes of Lindsey Buckingham, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder, and Don Was. To accompany the new documentary, the official soundtrack for The Beach Boys, featuring songs from the film, will be available to stream and download on May 24 along with their iconic album Shut Down, Vol. 2 which will be released on limited edition blue and white marble vinyl on March 29. Furthermore, The group’s only official book, The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys, will be released on April 2.

The band rose to prominence by creating the ‘California Sound’, which reflected the southern California culture of surfing, cars, and love. They even held their audience when a little British rock band eventually took over the music scene thanks to their incorporation of elements of classical music and jazz in their songs, using unconventional innovative recording techniques. Later, the band transitioned to more personalized lyrics and ambitious orchestrations, influencing generations of musicians to come.

The Team Behind ‘The Beach Boys’

Image via Public Domain

The Beach Boys is directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny and is written by Mark Monroe. The film is produced by Marshall, Irving Azoff, Nicholas Ferrall, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Aly Parker. Executive producers include Nigel Sinclair, Mark Monroe, Tony Rosenthal, Cassidy Hartmann, Glen Zipper, Zimny, Beth Collins, Jimmy Edwards, Susan Genco, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, Bruce Resnikoff, and Ben J. Murphy.

The Beach Boys will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning May 24.