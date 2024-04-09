The Big Picture Journey through the sunlit 1960s with The Beach Boys documentary, premiering May 24 on Disney+.

The documentary will feature band members and other musicians reflecting on The Beach Boys' influence and iconic sound.

The Beach Boys is expected to serve as a tribute to the band's enduring legacy and harmonious music.

Just in time for the first long weekend of the summer, Disney+ is headed to the beach with The Beach Boys, a feature-length documentary look at the iconic California rock band of the same name. The doc will premiere on May 24, and a new trailer gives a first look at the interviews and archival footage that will capture the band's arduous journey out of the sunlit 1960s. The documentary will chart the band's origins, and follow them through their enormous success in the 1960s, when they weathered the British Invasion and rivaled The Beatles, and through their subsequent challenges, when the band struggled to reinvent itself even as they chafed against the dictates of manager Murry Wilson (who was also the father of three of the band's members).

The documentary will feature all-new interviews with band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston, plus archival audio from the late Carl and Dennis Wilson. Also seen in the trailer are interviews with musicians Janelle Monae, Don Was, and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, documenting the band's influence on the next generation of musicians.

Who Are The Beach Boys?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Formed in Hawthorne, California by brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson; their cousin Mike Love; and family friend Al Jardine, The Beach Boys captured the sun-kissed California vibes of fast cars, pretty girls, and the then-novel sport of surfing. Even as The Beatles dominated the airwaves, the Beach Boys recorded a string of hit singles, including "Surfin' U.S.A.," "California Girls," and "Good Vibrations." However, as the culture moved away from the optimism of the early 1960s, the band struggled; Brian, a musical genius, wanted to experiment, while the band struggled with mental health and substance abuse.

The band lost two of its members in the intervening decades, as well; Dennis drowned in 1983, and Carl died of lung cancer in 1998. Brian's life following the band's 1960s heyday was chronicled in the 2015 biopic Love and Mercy, where he was played by Paul Dano and John Cusack at various points of his life. The Beach Boys still tour, although Love is the only original member who remains active with the group.

The Beach Boys was directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny, and written by Mark Monroe. Marshall also produced the film with Irving Azoff, Nicholas Ferrall, Jeanne Elfant Festa, and Aly Parker. Nigel Sinclair, Mark Monroe, Tony Rosenthal, Cassidy Hartmann, Glen Zipper, Thom Zimny, Beth Collins, Jimmy Edwards, Susan Genco, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, Bruce Resnikoff, and Ben J. Murphy executive produced the documentary.

The Beach Boys will premiere on Disney+ on May 24, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for The Beach Boys above.

The Beach Boys (2024) The Beach Boys is a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come. Release Date May 24, 2024 Director Frank Marshall , Thom Zimny Cast Brian Wilson , Mike Love , Al Jardine , David Marks , Bruce Johnston , Janelle Monae , Ryan Tedder , Don Was Main Genre Documentary Writers Mark Monroe Streaming Service Disney+

