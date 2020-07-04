‘The Beach House’ Trailer Reveals Shudder’s Ooey-Gooey Lovecraftian Nightmare

Sometimes fun in the sun goes deadly wrong. That could actually be the theme of the actual summer of 2020, but it’s also the set-up for the new Lovecraftian horror The Beach House. Following a couple who journey to a family beach house for a little quality time, the film sees their vacay interrupted by some unexpected visitors, and worse, a strange environmental phenomenon that unleashes a contagious infection on their quiet retreat.

Understandable if you’re not in the mood for a viral horror movie at the moment, but I have it on good authority that this isn’t a straight-up pandemic nightmare movie, but a more genre-fuelled Lovecraftian terror full of gooey nightmares. The directorial debut from Jeffrey A. Brown opened the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival last year, where it earned some good early buzz. Since then, it was picked up by the good folks at Shudder (who have been doing some killer curation with their streaming debuts) and arrives on the service July 9, 2020. Check out the trailer below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for The Beach House: