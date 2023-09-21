Hulu's The Bear isn't like any drama-comedy you've ever seen before. Sure, there are quippy one-liners and larger-than-life characters, but it's ultimately much heavier than what you're led to believe. The show follows a world-renowned chef (Jeremy Allen White) who comes back to Chicago to work at his family's Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother. He's forced to manage a difficult staff while trying to simultaneously keep the shop away from the brink of collapse and dealing with his grief and trauma.

With The Bear's expertly crafted episodes that combine gritty drama with dark humor, it's no wonder why they're as highly rated as they are. The top 10 episodes of The Bear on IMDb represent the best of the best and capture what has made it such a popular series. Getting The Bear episodes ranked is challenging, but reviewers on the popular site have been awfully helpful.

15 "Brigade" (Season 1, Episode 3)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Image via FX

At the start of "Brigade," the third-ever episode of The Bear, Carmy attends an Al-Anon meeting. This psychologically complex scene (featuring a guest appearance by the iconic Molly Ringwald) sets the tone for the most serious episode of the show yet. In it, Carmy gets Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) to start running an old-school brigade in the kitchen, though she struggles to gain the respect of the staff.

There were plenty of juicy character moments in the first two episodes of The Bear, but "Brigade" is where the character dynamics and conflicts really start to generate some compelling drama. The best episodes of The Bear are usually the ones that focus on the ensemble as a team, and "Brigade" was the first one to show how that looked.

14 "Hands" (Season 1, Episode 2)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Image via FX

The first season of The Bear was off to a great start with the award-winning pilot episode "System," but the second episode, "Hands", is somehow even better. It finds a surprise health inspection revealing the cracks in the restaurant's foundation, forcing Carmy to go head-to-head with a horribly stubborn Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

It's easy to say that "Hands" is one of The Bear's best episodes. While "System" sets the stage for the show's general tone and introduces the main characters, "Hands" gets the ball rolling immediately with those foundations. The issues that will provide the first season's main sources of drama are revealed, with a frantic pacing that's only a taste of what the show has in store.

13 "Pop" (Season 2, Episode 5)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Image via FX

The middle episode of a season is much trickier and more admirable of an art than it usually gets credit for. It's the turning point of the season, the episode that must take what's been established and push it toward an interesting direction. "Pop," the middle episode of season two, certainly does that. It follows the team as they prepare for the opening of The Bear, but the renovation starts to get out of hand.

Things hadn't exactly been running smoothly before "Pop," but it is the episode that pushes them over the edge just enough for the final section of the show to pick up steam. Sweet and funny, but also chaotic and claustrophobic, "Pop" mixes all the best qualities of The Bear with great results. It expands Sydney's character, has fun interactions between Carmy and Richie, and dives deeper into Carmy and Claire's compelling relationship.

12 "Pasta" (Season 2, Episode 2)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Image via FX

"Pasta" is a terrific second episode for The Bear's second season. It follows Carmy as he reconnects with Claire, Sydney as she talks to her dad about his worries regarding the restaurant, and Fak and Richie as they try to solve a mold issue. It's small, simple moments like these that give the early episodes of both seasons of The Bear their charm before things start going haywire.

"Pasta" also has some strong moments of bonding between Carmy and Sydney, expanding on this nuanced duo that gives this second season much of its emotional punch. Add to that some hilarious humor, heartfelt moments, and some of Allen White's best work, and one gets an excellent second season second episode. It may not be the best episode of The Bear, but it's up there.

11 "Beef" (Season 2, Episode 1)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Image via FX

It was from the very get-go, the outstanding opener for season two of The Bear, that loyal fans realized they were in for yet another incredible season of television. "Beef" faces Carmy and his crew with the reality of the complications of opening a new restaurant. So, they must come up with a plan that overcomes unexpected financial limitations.

"Beef" may not be one of the show's Emmy-winning episodes, but it sure is one of its best nonetheless. Just a little under half an hour in length, it's a brilliantly self-contained episode that establishes everything it needs to establish about the main conflicts of this new season. There's laugh-out-loud humor, there are high stakes, there are engaging character moments, and there are enough emotional beats to satisfy any viewer.

10 "Ceres" (Season 1, Episode 6)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Image via FX

In a flashback in the first scene of "Ceres," audiences get their first glimpse of Mikey (Jon Bernthal), Carmy's brother who, up until now, has only been mentioned in passing. In the present day, Richie grapples with his Chicago neighborhood changing.

This episode in particular is memorable because, for the first time, viewers are shown what the dynamic between Mikey, Carmy, and Richie looked like before his death, especially with what fans know of Carmy and Richie's strained relationship now. The way these The Bear characters deal with grief and sudden change all season is put into perspective here – Richie letting anger be his driving force and desperately clinging on to the past, and Carmy, of course, suppressing his emotions and working himself to death.

9 "Dogs" (Season 1, Episode 4)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Image via FX

Carmen and Richie end up catering at a kid's birthday party at Uncle Jimmy's (Oliver Platt) house to pay off a bit of the money Mikey owed him. Meanwhile, Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) and Sydney's relationship starts to grow out of the hostility of the previous episodes. "Dogs" leans more into its comedy side when Carmy and Richie accidentally spill Xanax into the Ecto-Cooler and knock all the kids unconscious.

It's one of the more lighthearted and funniest episodes of The Bear – both in its comedic moments and in its gratuitous doughnut-making montage. There's also something morbidly funny and dark when a relative mistakes Carmy for his brother and says, "I thought you killed yourself," prompting him to reply, "No, sir, that was my brother." Even if it's not the best Bear episode, it's certainly the funniest.

8 "Bolognese" (Season 2, Episode 8)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Image via FX

"Bolognese" has audiences on the edge of their seats as they await the outcome of the fire suppression test, ten days before The Bear is supposed to have its grand opening. There's also the stress of the increasingly strained relationship between Sydney and Carmen. For the first time, fans see a total shift in the priorities of the characters.

For once, everyone else is focused on the restaurant: Richie and Marcus (Lionel Boyce) return from their brief stint outside the restaurant changed people – Richie suit-clad and apologetic, Marcus with a new hit dessert – Ebra (Edwin Lee Gibson) comes back to work at the sandwich window, Tina oversees the new hires, Natalie (Abby Elliott) and Fak (Matty Matheson) troubleshoot the gas line situation, and Sydney worries about strategy and the menu. Carmen, however, isn't thinking about the restaurant at all. "Is Claire (Molly Gordon) my girlfriend?" he asks Fak. It's endearing to see Carmen so taken with someone, but viewers are left wondering if maybe this isn't quite the time for it.

7 "Omelette" (Season 2, Episode 9)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Image via FX

The Bear's highly anticipated opening is fast approaching, and everyone rushes to finish up the final touches. Carmen and Sydney are starting to feel the pressure. Carmen's still reeling from his dysfunctional family and his happiness with Claire, and Sydney insists that being a chef is "the thing" for her, which complicates her job.

There's a tender scene near the end of the episode where they spend five uninterrupted minutes underneath a table confessing their deepest fears. In "Omelette," the audience is reminded that they're two sides of the same coin and that they have a connection unlike anything they have with anyone else in their lives. "I wouldn't even wanna do this without you," Carmen tells her, highlighting the deep bond they've already formed.

6 "Honeydew" (Season 2, Episode 4)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Image via FX

Lionel Boyce's Marcus is a funny character who finally has time to shine as he stars in the episode "Honeydew." The episode follows him around Copenhagen, where he trains with Chef Luca, played by Will Poulter. Luca is a patient teacher who coaches Marcus through the finer details of pastry making, which only further ignites Marcus' passion for the craft.

It's a welcome respite from the stress of the grand opening back in Chicago, serving as a brief pause from the frantic chaos viewers have grown used to. The pacing slows to a steady beat as audiences see him take the time to learn his craft, and it's ultimately a lovely character study of who Marcus is outside the restaurant, and how he started baking in the first place.

5 "Braciole" (Season 1, Episode 8)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Image via FX

In The Bear's gripping Season 1 finale, everything comes to a head. Carmen's mental state seems to have taken a turn for the worse when he has three separate breakdowns. Still, the episode ends on a hopeful note (literally) when Carmy discovers the three hundred grand Uncle Jimmy loaned Mikey hidden in tomato cans and tacks a notice on the shop door that says, "The Bear is coming."

Carmen apologizes for his terrible behavior and gets Marcus and Sydney back. The season ends with a perfect depiction of what The Bear is all about, really. The series repeatedly shows how getting through some of the most emotionally challenging experiences in your life is possible with your loved ones, alongside eating some delicious food.

4 "The Bear" (Season 2, Episode 10)

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

Image via FX

Of course, something was bound to go wrong. In the titular episode and Season 2 finale, it's friends-and-family night at The Bear, and Carmen's stuck in the walk-in. Everyone else is forced to churn out orders with their leader indisposed and (spoiler alert) surprisingly, they manage it pretty well.

It's here that audiences see that Carmy hasn't been getting better, not really. Everyone is calm, collected, and ultimately efficient at their job, despite their leader's situation. It's not hard to imagine how differently things would have been otherwise, especially since fans know how Carmen acts when he's in a high-stakes situation. In the end, friends-and-family night is a resounding success, but Carmy is at his lowest of the season.

3 "Review" (Season 1, Episode 7)

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

Image via FX

Speaking of the way Carmy acts in stressful situations – after Sydney accidentally causes a mix-up with the new to-go system, Carmen tries and fails to get all the orders out on time while simultaneously wrangling an unruly staff, which leads to a grueling, intense eighteen minutes shot in one long, continuous take.

All the characters are pushed to their breaking points in "Review" – for some, even beyond – as things keep going wrong in the kitchen and everything feels like it's falling apart. Besides brilliant needle drops and beautiful cooking sequences, The Bear is commonly lauded for its accurate depiction of life in a restaurant kitchen, and no episode showcases this intensity better than The Bear's most chaotic episode, which is arguably its most stress-inducing so far, "Review."

2 "Fishes" (Season 2, Episode 6)

IMDb Rating: 9.6/10

Image via FX

If Season 1's "Review" was a stress dream come to life, Season 2's "Fishes" is a stress nightmare. It boasts a star-studded cast at a traumatic Christmas dinner five years before the events of the show. It's clear to the audience now that the Berzattos are a powder keg waiting to explode – and they do, in the form of an explosive fight in the middle of dinner and Mama Berzatto (played by Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis) crashing the car into the living room.

Finally, audiences understand the demons haunting Carmen's past, and they provide insight as to why he is the way he is. The Berzatto family tree is revealed to be full of complicated and messy individuals, who make up one of the most entertaining Christmas episodes in the history of the small screen. Some may call this the best The Bear episode.

1 "Forks" (Season 2, Episode 7)

IMDb Rating: 9.7/10

Image via FX

Coming directly after the torment of episode six, "Forks" is a delightful reprieve as viewers follow Richie at an upscale Chicago restaurant to learn the essentials of serving, per Carmen's orders. He's initially annoyed and skeptical, especially when he learns that his first task is to wake up before dawn to clean forks. Eventually, he learns about how dedicated the staff is to their customers' experience, and to each other.

Richie's arc in The Bear is arguably the best of the entire show. It's rewarding to see Richie discover his worth in this episode, especially after he spent the beginning of the season so lost and without purpose. Olivia Colman makes a guest appearance as Chef Terry, and Richie joins her in needlessly peeling mushrooms, telling him that she thinks it's time well spent. "That's what it's all about, huh?" Thanks to all of this and more, "Forks" may just be The Bear's best episode.

NEXT: Shows to Watch If You Love 'The Bear'