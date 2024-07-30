The Bear is a show known for not pulling any punches, which is especially true when it comes to its guest stars and cameos. As the fans follow Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his friends through the motions of opening a high-end restaurant, showrunner Christopher Storer made sure to add some interesting guest stars.

Famous actors like Jamie Lee Curtis and Jon Bernthal contribute to deepening the story of Carmy's private life and troubles, but the famous chefs' appearances assist in depicting Carmy's journey from a culinary prodigy to a potential Michelin-starred restaurant owner.

The most celebrity chef appearances happen in season 3 (which some publications found to be too many), but Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) meets some greats of the culinary industry in season 2 as well. There are no accidents in Christopher Storer's world, and no cameo is in vain, so these guests are guaranteed to make audiences yell out "Yes, chef!" when they're spotted and recognized.

10 René Redzepi

Season 3, episode 1, "Tomorrow"

René Redzepi is the owner of the world-famous, three-Michelin-starred restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, but he only appears briefly in season 3's timeline-skipping the first episode titled "Tomorrow." He's shown looking at the wall of food pictures that the chefs in his restaurant made when Carmy walks in to grab more groceries. The two exchange friendly looks and nod to each other, with Redzepi looking thoughtful. He can also be seen in one of the photos on the wall in Ever, in the final episode of the season, as one of the people who influenced the restaurant's operations.

Chef Andrea Terry (Olivia Colman) is the owner of Ever, the restaurant that so prominently defines the season 3 finale. Though Terry's character was inspired by Marcella Hazan and Alice Waters, the closing of Ever may be a closer ordeal for Redzepi, who has decided to close his world-famous restaurant Noma in the winter of 2024. Throughout the show, fine dining is shown as a dying art, with numerous high-end restaurants closing after struggling to stay afloat post-COVID. The appearance of Redzepi in a photo of Ever may be a reflection of his contributions to the culinary world, besides giving Carmy an impressive culinary resume.

9 Daniel and Eric Wat

Season 2, episode 3, "Sundae"

In season 2, episode 3, "Sundae," Syd goes around the city to see some old friends and eats some wonderful-looking (and likely wonderful-tasting) food. She dines at places like Kasama, Avec, and Daniel and Eric Wat's Lao Peng You, a dumpling restaurant. Sydney joins them and gets a taste of their amazing dumplings and soup.

The Wat brothers made a huge name for themselves after establishing a Chinese dumpling restaurant in the Ukrainian Village in Chicago. Their significance rose during 2020 and 2021, when many restaurants closed because of COVID restrictions, but they persevered. This is likely due to the nature of their food; dumplings are often considered comfort food and can be eaten for any meal during the day. Brothers Daniel and Eric Wat have a short cameo in The Bear, but the fact that they were included in the episode that celebrates the diverse and beautiful culinary scene of Chicago makes their restaurant Lao Peng You the place to be. The food they make was passed on by their grandmother to them, and Sydney can be seen tasting some beautiful dumplings there.

8 Rob Levitt

Season 2, episode 3, "Sundae"

In the same episode with Daniel and Eric Wat, Sydney gets a masterclass in meat cutting by the locally famous chef and butcher, Rob Levitt. His appearance does more for Syd than just show her how to cut meat for prep; in this episode, Carmy is seen becoming much closer to Claire (Molly Gordon), which makes Syd doubt Carmy's dedication to the opening of The Bear.

Many chefs in the episode tell Syd their own experiences of opening restaurants with a partner, including Rob Levitt, whose story is potentially the worst outcome for any new business owner. He describes the time he and his wife tried opening a restaurant with a partner who eventually took all the investment money and ran off to Hawaii. This emphasizes the volatility of the hospitality industry in general, but it's also meant to shake Sydney's trust in Carmy.

In season 3, though, it can be seen that Sydney becomes the one to doubt her own dedication to The Bear, considering how the changes in Carmy's life have become too overbearing for everyone around him, not just him. Levitt first opened The Butcher & Larder, a Chicago-based sustainable butcher shop, and now works at Publican Quality Meats.

7 Genie Kwon

Season 3, episode 10, "Forever"

When Syd visits the famous breakfast place, Kasama, in season 2, episode 3, its owner, Genie Kwon, isn't there. Instead, viewers get to see Kwon in the final episode of season 3, during the final dinner at Ever. Kasama is relevant in the culinary scene of Chicago (and the US) because of its delicious takes on breakfast foods, next to Kwon's incredible pastry-making talents.

Genie Kwon appears as one of the guests of Ever, adding significance to her impact on the culinary world. She talks about developing a habit of self-sabotaging in order to get things done within a deadline or become more motivated; this may only seem to be a confession by an acclaimed chef in one of the season's best episodes, but looking at Carmy's journey in season 3, it holds a lot of importance. Carmy becomes increasingly controlling and doesn't allow for any stillness with frequent menu changes. This may be a common trait among many chefs and professionals who are perfectionistic about their craft. It's apparent that Kwon isn't there by chance and that the conversation between her, other famous chefs, and Sydney reflects on Sydney's position as a woman in the culinary world, as well as Carmy's personality type and tendencies.

6 Anna Posey

Season 3, episode 10, "Forever"

Anna Posey carries the title of Executive Pastry Chef at Elske, the one-star Michelin restaurant she owns together with her husband David. Elske is a modern restaurant in which Posey uses whole foods and produce to create minimal but delicious desserts that accompany amazing savory meals.

In the season 3 finale, Posey is one of the chefs who describe her journey from an innocent, nervous young pastry chef to the professional she is today. She openly describes how her first dessert was bad due to too many ingredients and how serving food to people still feels incredible every single day. The particular conversation of the chefs at that table focuses on how cooking is mainly at the service of others and how it can bring joy to those people and the chefs themselves. While the conversation is happening, though, Carmy is sitting at the table with them but is completely off. He can't focus on anything other than the chef who bullied him incessantly, David Fields (Joel McHale), whom he sees sitting across from him. Carmy finally tries to address unresolved issues and trauma surrounding the time he worked under Fields by facing him in a heavy and emotional scene, but the outcome is less than what he expected.

5 Daniel Boulud

Season 3, episode 1, "Tomorrow"

In the flashback episode to Carmy's past, present, and future, numerous scenes depict the puzzle of his trauma and culinary education and enjoyment. Combining the good and bad, the first episode of season 3 gives viewers more insight into Carmy's stellar culinary career. In one part of the flashbacks, Carmy gets a cooking lesson from one of the most revered chefs in NYC, Daniel Boulud.

Boulud owns the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Daniel in New York, where Carmy is shown to have worked after leaving Chicago. Daniel is a fine-dining restaurant focusing on French cuisine, and TripAdvisor named it the best restaurant in America in 2019. In his scenes with Carmy, Boulud explains how to make various dishes. He's very hands-on at explaining the processes to him, without too much drama or pressure. He prepares a piece of fish, and when putting it on the pan, he tells Carmy, "You don't want smoke, you want music," instructing him to listen to the frying process rather than observe it. Carmy seems really happy in the flashbacks with Boulud, and viewers get to see him at his best while there.

4 Thomas Keller

Season 3, episode 10, "Forever"

Thomas Keller's cameo in season 3, episode 10, is extremely important for the show and viewers getting to understand Carmy deeper. Keller is the owner of the prestigious, three-Michelin-starred restaurants The French Laundry and Per Se. Carmy talks occasionally about working at The French Laundry with Thomas Keller, sometimes referred to as TK.

In the season 3 finale, viewers get to see Keller in action when he notices Carmy on his first day in the kitchen trying to prepare a chicken for a roast. In the fast-paced flashbacks of Carmy's past, it seems like a large portion of his career was filled with stress and working in highly controlled kitchens. His encounter with Keller is one of the calmer flashbacks, where the acclaimed chef teaches Carmy how to remove a wishbone from a chicken and tie it so it cooks evenly. Ironically, Joel McHale's portrayal of a highly toxic chef that potentially gave Carmy PTSD was loosely based on Thomas Keller. To have a calm scene with such a notorious chef was most likely done out of respect for his craft and relevance in the culinary world, since he's one of the most acclaimed and awarded chefs of today.

3 Donnie Madia

Season 2, episode 3, "Sundae"

Donnie Madia is a Chicago native and one of the partners of the One Off Hospitality group, which owns famous restaurants like Avec and The Publican. Madia may be more important to Chicago itself than to the culinary world in general, but his influence on the Chicago food scene is immeasurable.

When Syd goes around Chicago to look for new staff and try delicious foods, she ends up in a wood-interior-decorated Avec. The decor exudes high-end dining, and when Donnie Madia sits to chat with Syd, his fashion sense shows that he is, indeed, the owner of the restaurant. Dressed in a stylish plaid gray jacket with a red tartan scarf, Madia warmly welcomes Sydney and gives her tips on successfully running a restaurant. This conversation makes Madia's cameo one of the most important for The Bear (the show and the restaurant). As he explains to Syd how hospitality in the restaurant needs to be above and beyond great, Donnie Madia encourages her with a farewell hug and some gentle words. As a real-life professional with over several high-ranking food places in Chicago, this scene helps The Bear's protagonists create a better experience for their customers upon opening (especially Richie, who takes the hospitality comment seriously).

2 Paulie James

Season 3, episode 6, "Napkins," and episode 7, "Legacy"

The owner of the famed Uncle Paulie's Deli in Los Angeles, Paul "Paulie" James, is one of the best celebrity chef guests on The Bear, since he's naturally funny and fits into The Beef's kitchen well. He appears as Chuckie in two of the same season 3 episodes as Christopher Zucchero, where they play a quick-witted, expert sandwich-making tandem that used to work with Mikey (Jon Bernthal) at The Beef.

In episode 7, "Legacy," Chuckie belts out a monologue about hot beef sandwiches, telling Ebra (Edwin Lee Gibson) to forget about giving customers silverware and mayonnaise, stating that he once gave a customer mayo on the side and asked them to "go home and ruin the sandwich by yourself." Uncle Paulie's Deli is an influential sandwich shop in Los Angeles, similar to Mr. Beef in Chicago, so the presence of Paulie James is even more important for emphasizing the very dish that attracted customers to The Beef. It's left to see whether viewers will get to see James and Zucchero as Chuckie and Chi-Chi again, but if that happens, it's likely that the beef sandwiches might come back into focus.

1 Christopher Zucchero

Season 1, episode 1, "System," and Season 3, episode 2, "Next," episode 4, "Violet," episode 6, "Napkins," and episode 7, "Legacy"

The Bear would literally not have been possible without Christopher Zucchero, the real-life owner of Mr. Beef. In the series, The Beef is located in the same place as its real-life counterpart, mainly because the pilot and external shots of the show were filmed right there. Later, as Zucchero explained in an interview with Variety, the production team created a faithful replica of the restaurant in a studio space where they filmed the rest of the show.

With more than just writing about his restaurant, Storer asked Zucchero to appear in the series as Chi-Chi, one of the characters that worked with Mikey in The Beef. Zucchero said that he was nervous about doing it but still managed to pull out a fantastically amusing cameo. He first appears in season 1 but shines the brightest in season 3, where he steps in to help Ebra make and sell sandwiches faster. Zucchero and Storer have been friends since kindergarten and seemingly have a similar sense of humor, which helped Zucchero fit right into the cast. Chi-Chi holds the keys to creating the perfect beef sandwich, describing the preparation and sales process like a dance to Ebra in a scene in episode 7. In the same interview with Variety, Zucchero claimed he hasn't seen any episodes of The Bear, though the interview is from last year, so that may have changed.

KEEP READING: These 33 Real Chicago Restaurants From ‘The Bear’ Will Have You Saying “Yes, Chef!”