With a second season under its belt, The Bear on FX and Hulu has captured the hearts of fans. The fast-paced comedy-drama tells the story of Carmy, who left his hometown to pursue his dream of becoming a chef, and succeeded, working his way up in the culinary world. But when his older brother dies and leaves his flailing sandwich shop to him, Carmy feels obligated to turn the place around.

The main characters on the show include Carmy, his family and friends, and long-time employees he meets upon his return. And each character is likable in their own way. (Note: spoilers for season 2).

10 Uncle Jimmy

Uncle Jimmy seems terribly unlikable at first. Even despite helping Carmy and the others through their toughest times, there’s still an arrogance about him. He does, however, redeeming moments, like when he tells Richie’s wife that he gave him a job even though he didn’t to save Richie from the embarrassment, and when he loans Carmy more money to open the restaurant.

It’s unclear how Uncle Jimmy accumulated his wealthy, but it’s implied from his demeanor and many connections that it might not be from the most honest of methods. Uncle Jimmy is all about the business deal and treats everything like a transaction. Nonetheless, he appears to truly love his nephews and has an especially soft spot for his niece Sugar.

9 Ebraheim

As the oldest cook in the restaurant, Ebraheim, played by Edwin Lee Gibson who currently also stars in the Hulu series Unprisoned, goes with the flow when Carmy shows up and starts making changes. But he really starts to feel like he doesn’t belong after spending a few days in culinary school. He leaves to do some soul searching, but when Ebraheim returns and confesses his feelings to Tina about being resistant to change, it shows that it isn’t about ego.

Ebraheim happily does an online course to be able to continue running The Beef drive-thru at the back of the restaurant. He might not have as big a role in season 2, but Ebraheim is one of the originals who made The Beef what it was.

8 Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto

Fans get a better glimpse into Sugar, played by Saturday Night Live alum Abby Elliott, in the second season. She quickly springs to action to help project manage the restaurant opening when she sees how badly they are struggling with organization and finances. Unexpectedly pregnant, she takes everything in stride, doing what needs to be done for the sake of her family.

Sugar shines through many moments of season 2, including rolling up her sleeves in a black dress to unclog a toilet on opening night. It’s seeing how badly her mother treated her, however, that makes fans sympathize with everything Sugar has been through, and like her even more seeing how she came out on the other side.

7 Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

Richie is initially considered the least likeable of them all. But he has the most compelling character arc in season 2. First admitting to Carmy through his tough exterior that he feels useless and unneeded, he continues to lash out at everyone and try to manage tasks he has no business managing. But it all stems from insecurities and trying to find his place.

Richie finally turns things around when Carmy sends him to do menial jobs at the number-one restaurant in Chicago. He meets a mentor, of sorts, who explains to him why and how he gets joy from serving others. He studies and learns the ins and outs of fine dining only to return to Carmy to tell him he finally “gets it.” Richie in a suit, still with his foul mouth and temper, is a much better version of the character, and one that could even be considered likeable.

6 Claire

The first love interest fans see for Carmy, Claire instantly comes across as likable. This is fueled by everyone from Richie to Fak and Sugar all singing Claire’s praises as a great woman. In the flashback episode, it’s seen that the cousins were trying to set Carmy up with Claire ages ago.

She’s sweet, kind, driven, intelligent, and supportive. Her soft-spoken nature helps both bring Carmy down from his own anxiety and insecurities and build him up. She also helps him come out of his shell, taking him to parties and providing him a safe space to let his guard down. Add that to her job as a doctor and no one had anything but great things to say about Claire.

5 Tina

Tina is one of the original, and older, The Beef employees who quickly became receptive to Carmy’s changes. While she was initially against them, she had enough maturity and insight to understand there was value in what he was doing.

Seeing Tina’s eyes light up with joy when she’s sent to culinary school, when Carmy gives her his expensive chef’s knife, and when Sydney promotes her to sous chef, shows how much others recognize her dedication, too. But it’s the scene when she’s singing karaoke in a bar on a night out with the new, much younger, cooks, that makes fans further fall in love with her willingness to take risks, take-charge attitude, and desire to confront even uncomfortable situations.

4 Marcus

Marcus’ passion for desserts shines through in every episode, but none so much as when he works with renowned pastry chef Luca in Copenhagen. Marcus soaks up all the knowledge, reads voraciously, and does everything he can to get better and prove himself a worthwhile pastry chef in his own right. He doesn’t just want to get better, he truly loves what he does.

But what fans love most about Marcus is that he is sweet, kind, caring, perpetually positive, and willing to do whatever is needed to help everyone succeed. He approaches every challenge with vigor, and it’s tough not to like him.

3 Neil Fak

Neil Fak is the quirky, rough-around-the-edges best friend who is always there when Carmy needs him to fix, build, or troubleshoot something. If he can’t do it himself, he knows someone who can. He’s always fun and positive. When he slicks his hair back and puts on a suit to become a front-of-the-house worker in the season 2 finale, it demonstrates so much growth as well.

Neil is the fun-loving best friend who cares so much for Carmy that he gives Claire Carmy’s number because he knows she will be good for him. He might come across as annoying and childish at times, but it’s precisely the goofiness and innocence that everyone loves about him.

2 Sydney Adamu

Sydney, played by Ayo Edebiri who most recently also appeared in the sixth season of Black Mirror, has had a tough life. From losing her mother at a young age to having to move back in with her father when her career aspirations blew up, it hasn’t been an easy ride. But Sydney has drive to succeed, passion, willingness to learn, and leadership skills, all of which are likeable qualities.

While she is so focused on her work that she sometimes misses opportunities outside of it, like Marcus’ clear interest in her, Sydney has her eyes on the prize. She places high standards on herself, but also puts in the work to try and achieve them, such as when she researches food all over town to gain inspiration for her own cooking. But most important, Sydney goes out of her way to support Carmy, recognizes skills in others, like Tina, and wants to make her father proud.

1 Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto

Though Carmy is stuck in his own head, it’s difficult not to appreciate his calm demeanor (at times) and the success he has achieved, despite everything. He treats everyone with respect, surprising the low-level sandwich shop cooks when he addresses them each as “chef.” He gives Sydney a chance and encourages her that she can achieve her dreams. Most notably, he never turns his back on his cousin Richie, even though most people would have fired Richie many times over.

Despite his status as an award-winning chef, Carmy is also humble. He understands the importance of respecting the role that everyone has to play in the restaurant, and never makes anyone feel like they aren’t important. In fact, he usually does the exact opposite, showing his employees that he has confidence in them, which in turn, helps them find it in themselves.

