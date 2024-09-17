The discussion surrounding the hit FX show The Bear (now available on Hulu) and whether it is a comedy always comes up around Emmy time. The show won several trophies in the category of Outstanding Comedy Series. Still, many believe it is being miscategorized and should be a drama going toe-to-toe with shows like Shōgun for its hardware and plaudits. You can read several Collider articles regarding what is being suggested for The Bear moving into Season 4. Regardless of what award category it is put in, we can say with confidence that it definitely is not a funny show. There is nothing comical about the kitchen drama. Aside from a couple of characters and a handful of episodes with a lighter tone, the Chicago-based story is one of the more serious and, at times, depressing explorations of dysfunction, tension, and an inability of the leading players to form meaningful relationships outside the restaurant.

'The Bear's Entire Premise Springs From a Tragic Suicide

We haven't forgotten that the South Side restaurant serving as the backdrop for the show only exists as it is because of Michael "Mikey" Berzatto (Jon Bernthal) and his awful suicide. That certainly is not funny at all and sets a dark tone for The Bear from the outset. It also is the genesis of the discord between Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Richie (Ebon Moss Bachrach), who was passed over to run the restaurant in favor of Mikey's star chef and little brother. That simmering tension is present in every exchange between them and doubles down on the often sour atmosphere of the show.

The fact that Jeremy Allen White won an Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series is even more puzzling. Nothing about Carmy's character is funny — that's not a bad thing, but he's just not funny. Carmy is a selfish, egotistical, socially awkward misanthrope who has a tendency to rub people the wrong way with his brusqueness. Again, audiences have taken to unlikable antihero protagonists before, but those are almost always dramatic roles in shows like The Sopranos and Breaking Bad. White is a brilliant performer and deserves his flowers, but that shouldn't come at the expense of characters explicitly written to be funny and delivered by actors who have mastered comic timing.

'The Bear' Might Be Full of Comedic Potential, but It Isn't a "Funny" Show

Showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo have dipped the toes of the show into what could be considered black comedy waters with a handful of isolated episodes over the first three seasons. Like in Season 2, Episode 6, "Fishes," when they brought in a slew of comedic players for cameos like Bob Odenkirk, John Mulaney, and the versatile Sarah Paulson, but even that episode ends with one of the most brutally honest diatribes by Mikey as he disses his extended family members over their shortcomings. Bernthal and Odenkirk get into a heated verbal argument that ends the holiday on a violent note. It feels like it crushes whatever comedic momentum the ensemble had established.

In the first season, Episode 7, "Review," fun moments carry a lighthearted mood for the parts of the hour. For instance, when Sydney (Ayo Ediberi) accidentally leaves the online order on the restaurant website, and they arrive to work the next day neck deep in 250 unfilled beef sandwich orders, that is a comedic premise. These are the situational and anecdotal hijinks that audiences have come to expect from a comedy series, but there aren't nearly enough for the show to be considered funny. However, the episode devolves quickly into one of the most chaotic and anxiety-fueled episodes of the entire series. Moments with the potential for comedy are subsequently cancelled out by characters like Chef David Fields (Joel McHale), whose relentless bullying and verbal assaults on Carmy are hard even to watch.

Comedic Actors and Producers Should Be Getting the Love From the Emmys

Neil Fak (Matty Matheson), Theodore "Teddy" Fak (Ricky Staffieri), and Sammy Fak (John Cena) may have been an attempt to get the show a comedy-drama tag. Still, even the shenanigans of the big-hearted and big-chested brothers are not enough to make The Bear funny. They can keep adding a Fak brother per year (it seems like the Faks are multiplying each season) if they want, but it won't be enough to balance the scales of what is a fundamentally dyspeptic show led by some very complicated characters. At its core, The Bear does not operate in the realm of comedy, and as the seasons continue, the canyon between comedy and drama is widening. Although many of the actors have experience in comedy, that's not what this show is about.

With all that said, The Bear is obviously a compelling series about the restaurant industry and hospitality. It does best when it combines the elements of its talented cast and the complex story centered around grief. Still, we wish that all the show's accolades didn't come at the expense of a comedy genre that already doesn't get the respect it deserves. Let's leave the laughs and the spoils for "no doubt about it" funny shows with established bona fides, like Hacks and Abbott Elementary. The Bear should be in the running beside Shōgun and The Morning Show. Wouldn't that be a fairer fight?

The Bear is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

