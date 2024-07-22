Many fans watch The Bear for the comedy, drama, and fast-paced storyline, but so many also watch this Emmy-nominated show for the food, too. The Bear is about Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who inherits his brother Michael's (Jon Bernthal) restaurant, The Beef, after he dies of suicide.

Though inspired by family recipes and the local feel of The Beef, Carmy is still an award-winning, fine-dining chef, so he decides to turn The Beef into The Bear, combining his craft with the appeal of the beef sandwiches. Because of the transformation, there are many fine dining meals in the show that require immense skill to make. However, the show often displays other, easier, and more affordable meals with fairly easy recipes.

Folks who feel inspired to cook and try new things after watching The Bear can now make some of the show's signature dishes at home. It's one way of coping after that season 3 cliffhanger ending, right?

10 Tina's Mashed Potatoes

Season 1, Episode 4, "Dogs"

In season one, viewers are introduced to The Beef, a legendary Chicago food place with the best beef sandwiches. After Carmy arrives and begins transforming it into an establishment with more than just sandwiches, he faces some resistance from the regular crew, including Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas). When Carmy hires another culinary prodigy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Tina needs some time to warm up to her. One way that Tina and Sydney became closer is by preparing a delicious mashed potato dish together.

Many folks make mashed potatoes from an instant bag, one that can be purchased at any supermarket. Though this recipe can be done with that, it can lose the creamy structure and thickness that real boiled potatoes provide. It's quite simple and can also be found here on The Culinary Cartel.

9 The Bear Focaccia

Season 2, Episode 10, "The Bear"