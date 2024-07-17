The Big Picture The Bear Season 2 is the most nominated comedy series ever, with a record-breaking 23 Emmy Award nominations.

The star-studded episode "Fishes" is considered one of the best TV episodes ever, contributing to the series' success.

The nominations include categories like Best Comedy Series, Best Actor/Actress, Directing, Writing, and more, making it a comprehensive accolade.

FX's smash-hit cooking dramedy The Bear has just achieved an accomplishment that could be even more illustrious than a Michelin Star. Following the recently announced Emmy Award nominations, the series is now the most nominated comedy series in a single year with a whopping 23 nominations. This officially surpasses the record that NBC's 30 Rock held, which was set over a decade ago in 2009. Keep in mind that these nominations are for the second season of The Bear, not the recently released third season.

The news is hardly surprising, as Season 2 of The Bear is widely regarded as an undisputed masterclass in balancing comedy and drama. The star-studded episode titled "Fishes" is simply one of the best episodes of television ever made, and it's been rightly celebrated within The Bear's 23 nominations. The accomplishment continues a trend for the hit series, as Season 3 of The Bear set record viewership numbers for FX and Hulu.

What Awards Is 'The Bear' Season 2 Nominated For?

Close

The major categories of the 23 nominations for The Bear Season 2 include: Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeremy Allen White), Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Ayo Edebiri), Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Lionel Boyce and Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Liza Colón-Zayas), Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Jon Bernthal, Bob Odenkirk, and Will Poulter), Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Olivia Colman and Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Directing for a Comedy Series (Christopher Storer and Ramy Youssef), Best Writing for a Comedy Series (Christopher Storer).

If that wasn't enough, the celebrated second season of The Bear was also nominated for Best Casting in a Comedy Series, Best Sound Mixing in a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Best Contemporary Costumes in a Series, Best Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), Best Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series, Best Contemporary Hairstyling, Best Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), and Best Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour).

The 2024 Emmy Awards will be airing live on ABC on Sunday, September 15, at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST. The show will then be available to stream on Hulu the next day. That's convenient given that the first three seasons of The Bear are now available to stream on Hulu.

The Bear 4 10 Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after a tragedy. As he navigates the chaotic environment of the small kitchen, Carmy must manage the struggles of turning around the failing business while dealing with his own grief and personal demons. The series dives deep into the intense world of culinary arts, highlighting the challenges of running a restaurant, the bonds formed among staff, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. Release Date June 23, 2022 Cast Oliver Platt Jeremy Allen White , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Ayo Edebiri , Lionel Boyce , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Story By Christopher Storer Writers Christopher Storer Network FX Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Disney+ Directors Christopher Storer Expand

Watch on Hulu