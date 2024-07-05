Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Bear Season 3.

The Big Picture Season 3 of The Bear lacks clear direction and storytelling compared to previous seasons.

The series prioritizes drama over a focused narrative, making it confusing and aimless.

The decision to shoot Seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back may have influenced the storyline, but Season 3 still feels directionless.

It's funny how even the worst season of a TV series can still be great. That's the case with Season 3 of The Bear, which has just hit screens on Hulu. The new season is highly enjoyable, as it always is with the Berzatto clan in Chicago, but it's also nowhere near the first two. Although technique and skill in portraying the characters have surely evolved, the storytelling itself feels aimless. There is no proper sense of direction in Season 3, something that was always so clear in the past seasons. This kind of series can't go on lasting indefinitely, so where is The Bear headed, and why does Season 3 feel like it's adrift?

Seasons 1 and 2 of 'The Bear' Had Clear Finish Lines in Sight

The first two seasons of The Bear were true turning points on television. They were inescapable, everyone was watching and loving them for their blend of bold and innovative storytelling and easily relatable plot. A whole episode filmed in a single take about people freaking out at work? That's a regular Tuesday. A Christmas episode about a family at odds with itself? It happens every year in most households. All this served a purpose in their contexts, something that doesn't happen in Season 3.

Season 1 had a clear subject: grief. Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) inherits The Beef after his brother's death, and keeping the restaurant afloat is how he deals with this loss. Mikey (Jon Bernthal) felt like a shadow hovering over Carmy all the time as he struggled to make sense of the chaos at The Beef's kitchen while everybody expected something from him, and most times he didn't even know what it was or how things got to the breaking point they were at. That's what happens when everyone is left to deal with the mess someone else left behind (all due respect to Mikey, but he was a poor manager), especially when we have our own internal messes to deal with, too.

Season 1 was so perfect, people argued The Bear didn't even need a follow-up, but it ended up being even better than the first one. Grief is still an inevitable subject, but Season 2 became more about about moving on. Carmy and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) decide to open a new restaurant. The team compromises on evolving both individually and collectively, and things work despite the odds. It's beautiful to see people working with a sense of purpose, and The Bear gave us just that in the best way. But in Season 3... what is Season 3 about, again?

'The Bear' Season 3 Prioritizes Drama Over Having a Clear Direction

Season 3 does try to imprint some themes to analyze. Dreams and goals, for example. The Faks and their "haunting" as a way of talking about regret. Making difficult decisions, too. But it doesn't focus on any of those, opting to deal with all of them simultaneously. That's how life works, it's true, but, for a television series to address such a wide range of relatable everyday stuff makes for a confusing story, and risks it simply turning into pointless drama. That's what happens in Season 3 of The Bear.

There are many scenes with heated discussion in Season 3. Carmy and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) most of all, while nothing happens in terms of the plot moving forward. Carmy fixates on implementing his ideas to get a Michelin star and is running the restaurant into the ground while everyone around him says it's a bad idea, but nothing changes. Things are at a point where some of us are actively rooting for Sydney to leave The Bear altogether, because the thing she does the most this season is roll her eyes at Carmy and his fixations, Carmy and his stress, Carmy and his anxiety, Carmy and his problems. What this means is that, although the restaurant may have a clear goal in mind, the story itself doesn't, because things simply don't change. Instead of a clear direction, Season 3 has drama. Lots of drama.

Of course, drama isn't necessarily bad. Seasons 1 and 2 also had it, but it's weaved through the narrative in healthy doses. They used drama to give characters and their actions some background, not to make it the center of the narrative. Everyone loves "Forks," for example, because the episode shows how even someone as problematic and aimless as Richie can overcome his limitations and grow. Somehow, in Season 3, Richie reversed this, passing by Carmy's apologies so they could continue to scream at one another in the kitchen. If every second counts, why are we doing this again?

'The Bear' Season 3 Feels Like the Beginning of a Larger Arc

When The Bear was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, it was also announced that those two would be shot back-to-back in order to accommodate schedule demands from the cast. Even if it wasn't because of story needs and creative vision, this still probably forced series creator Christopher Storer to think ahead and conceive a larger arc for the series to be told over these two seasons. The cast confirmed at the Series 3 premiere that they didn't exactly shoot the two seasons back-to-back and did only a "little version of that," but, creatively speaking, it still demands a larger story overview to be done.

Many storylines were left open from Season 3, like Natalie (Abby Elliott) and her little baby Berzatto (whose name we don't even know yet), and Marcus (Lionel Boyce) and his sleight-of-hand technique as a way of dealing with the loss of his mother. It's perfectly acceptable that these arcs continue and conclude in Season 4, but Season 3 could have taken more time instead of embracing the never-ending Carmy-Richie feud, for example. Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt), who is often the voice of reason, could have given Carmy a shake-up and made him start to put his life in order.

What is necessary to be clear, though, is that taking two seasons to develop a single story arc is only acceptable if the series knows where it's going. Right now, it feels like Season 3 doesn't know where it's headed and runs around in circles. The Bear isn't the kind of series to keep people guessing about what will happen, and two unanswered questions already felt like a lot in Season 3. Will Sydney leave The Bear and will Carmy and Claire (Molly Gordon) ever get back together? Unless there is a clear end in sight, future seasons of The Bear are at risk of chasing their own tail.

All three seasons of The Bear are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

